Photos, Videos of US, UK Hit by Powerful Winter Storms, 4-metres High Snow, Power Blackouts

In the UK, the storm has already led to one fatality and left thousands without power. The US East Coast is just starting to feel the effects of the "bomb... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

The UK has been hit with back-to-back winter storms as it just recovered from Storm Malik. Gale-force winds of up to 80mph (128 kph) will be felt in Scottland and the snowstorm has already left some 62,000 homes and possibly over 100,000 Brits without power.The storm has also already registered its first fatality after a fallen tree killed a 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen, Scotland.Wind speeds have reached as high as 90mph (145kph) in the coastal areas of the UK, the Met Office said.'Bomb Cyclone' in the USThe US National Weather Service in turn confirmed that the winter storm that just hit the East Coast was caused by a so-called "bomb cyclone". The storm has brought strong winds of 70 mph (112 kph) as well as a severe drop in barometric pressure.The storm will be hitting a wide area between South Carolina and New England and could affect as many as 66 million people. Atlantic City and Portland, Maine will be hit by a massive blizzard according to the weather service warnings.The storm is expected to drop between 6 and 12 inches (15-30 centimeters) of snow in cities along the East Coast. Some areas in the northeastern part of the country have reported that 1.5 feet (45 centimeters) of snow has already fallen on them.

