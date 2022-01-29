Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Tom Brady Retiring From NFL- ESPN
https://sputniknews.com/20220129/photos-videos-of-us-uk-hit-by-powerful-winter-storms-4-metres-high-snow-power-blackouts-1092610091.html
Photos, Videos of US, UK Hit by Powerful Winter Storms, 4-metres High Snow, Power Blackouts
Photos, Videos of US, UK Hit by Powerful Winter Storms, 4-metres High Snow, Power Blackouts
In the UK, the storm has already led to one fatality and left thousands without power. The US East Coast is just starting to feel the effects of the "bomb... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-29T19:20+0000
2022-01-29T19:20+0000
snowstorm
us
uk
climate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092610299_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5369479076986748d553ff77c205f29f.jpg
The UK has been hit with back-to-back winter storms as it just recovered from Storm Malik. Gale-force winds of up to 80mph (128 kph) will be felt in Scottland and the snowstorm has already left some 62,000 homes and possibly over 100,000 Brits without power.The storm has also already registered its first fatality after a fallen tree killed a 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen, Scotland.Wind speeds have reached as high as 90mph (145kph) in the coastal areas of the UK, the Met Office said.'Bomb Cyclone' in the USThe US National Weather Service in turn confirmed that the winter storm that just hit the East Coast was caused by a so-called "bomb cyclone". The storm has brought strong winds of 70 mph (112 kph) as well as a severe drop in barometric pressure.The storm will be hitting a wide area between South Carolina and New England and could affect as many as 66 million people. Atlantic City and Portland, Maine will be hit by a massive blizzard according to the weather service warnings.The storm is expected to drop between 6 and 12 inches (15-30 centimeters) of snow in cities along the East Coast. Some areas in the northeastern part of the country have reported that 1.5 feet (45 centimeters) of snow has already fallen on them.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092610299_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30d6f68fcefffe6a2979091f2e459637.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
snowstorm, us, uk, climate

Photos, Videos of US, UK Hit by Powerful Winter Storms, 4-metres High Snow, Power Blackouts

19:20 GMT 29.01.2022
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHSA delivery worker balances packages on a cart as a powerful Nor'easter storm hits the region, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 29, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A delivery worker balances packages on a cart as a powerful Nor'easter storm hits the region, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 29, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2022
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
In the UK, the storm has already led to one fatality and left thousands without power. The US East Coast is just starting to feel the effects of the "bomb cyclone" that is set to unleash 6-12 inches of snow on their heads.
The UK has been hit with back-to-back winter storms as it just recovered from Storm Malik. Gale-force winds of up to 80mph (128 kph) will be felt in Scottland and the snowstorm has already left some 62,000 homes and possibly over 100,000 Brits without power.
The storm has also already registered its first fatality after a fallen tree killed a 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Wind speeds have reached as high as 90mph (145kph) in the coastal areas of the UK, the Met Office said.

'Bomb Cyclone' in the US

The US National Weather Service in turn confirmed that the winter storm that just hit the East Coast was caused by a so-called "bomb cyclone". The storm has brought strong winds of 70 mph (112 kph) as well as a severe drop in barometric pressure.
The storm will be hitting a wide area between South Carolina and New England and could affect as many as 66 million people. Atlantic City and Portland, Maine will be hit by a massive blizzard according to the weather service warnings.
The storm is expected to drop between 6 and 12 inches (15-30 centimeters) of snow in cities along the East Coast. Some areas in the northeastern part of the country have reported that 1.5 feet (45 centimeters) of snow has already fallen on them.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese