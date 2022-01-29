https://sputniknews.com/20220129/north-korea-launches-unidentified-projectile-towards-sea-of-japan---reports-1092612622.html
North Korea Launches Unidentified Projectile Towards Sea of Japan - Reports
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea launched an unidentified projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan on Sunday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports. 29.01.2022, Sputnik International
Yonhap said, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), that the launch of the projectile toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) was announced in a text message sent to reporters. No further details were provided.Meanwhile, the Japanese coast guard warned of a possible missile launch by North Korea on Sunday morning, advising ships to exercise caution. It further clarified that the missile had probably already fallen.If the launch is officially confirmed, this will be the seventh test carried out by Pyongyang this year.On January 5 and 11, North Korea tested what it called hypersonic missiles. On January 14, two short-range ballistic missiles were launched from a railway missile system. On January 17 and 27, North Korea tested short-range tactical guided missiles. On January 25, two long-range cruise missiles were launched, which, unlike ballistic missile tests, do not violate UN Security Council resolutions.In the absence of a durable peace treaty between the DPRK and South Korea and US disengagement from the Korean peninsula, Pyongyang claims that its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are required to ensure its security. It has expressed strong opposition to US-South Korean military drills that simulate combined operations against the country.
