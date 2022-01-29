https://sputniknews.com/20220129/mickey-in-a-suit-minnie-mouses-masculine-outfit-divides-internet-1092604435.html

'Mickey in a Suit': Minnie Mouse's 'Masculine' Outfit Divides Internet

Minnie Mouse, an iconic animated mouse, is known worldwide as one of Mickey Mouse's friends. One can easily remember her signature outfit - a red polka-dot... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

As Minnie Mouse prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, she has received a brand new outfit designed by Stella McCartney herself - a deep blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit matched with an iconic ribbon. As every fashion choice does, the new outfit has triggered debates online. You bet - it's one of the world's most renowned cartoon characters netizens are talking about, and it seems that not everyone is comfortable with Minnie Mouse experimenting with her style.Many have criticised what McCartney touted as a "symbol of progress for a new generation", claiming that Minnie Mouse changing into a pantsuit might indicate that Mickey is about to try on a skirt.Someone even came up with instructions on how to love cartoon characters depending on which "side" you are on.Yet, there were people who called on the fashion patrol to "chill", as it turns out this is not the first time Minnie has worn pants.Minnie's new outfit has been rolled out in preparation for celebrating the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. The famous amusement park welcomed its first visitors on 12 April 1992.

