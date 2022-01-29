Registration was successful!
Last Name Greatest, First Name Ever: Fans React to Tom Brady Retiring From NFL
A recent official statement from the NFL announced that Tom Brady has decided not to return for his 23rd NFL season shortly after some media outlets had been speculating on such a possibility over the course of this week came as a shock to many football fans.Brady, who is considered one of the greatest players in NFL history, played 22 seasons in the league and spent most of his career with the New England Patriots. The quarterback played for the team from 2000 to 2019 and won six Super Bowls with them before moving to the Buccaneers and taking another title.Twitter users heartily thanked the legendary football player and said it is hard to imagine the next NFL season without him.Some users appeared to be taken by surprise despite Brady's long career that lasted for 22 seasons.While others seemed to have been waiting a long time for the retirement of the 44-year-old quarterback.
21:19 GMT 29.01.2022
Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
© REUTERS / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Alexandra Kashirina
Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement on Saturday, just two weeks before the Super Bowl, which will be played on Sunday, 13 February.
A recent official statement from the NFL announced that Tom Brady has decided not to return for his 23rd NFL season shortly after some media outlets had been speculating on such a possibility over the course of this week came as a shock to many football fans.
Brady, who is considered one of the greatest players in NFL history, played 22 seasons in the league and spent most of his career with the New England Patriots. The quarterback played for the team from 2000 to 2019 and won six Super Bowls with them before moving to the Buccaneers and taking another title.
Twitter users heartily thanked the legendary football player and said it is hard to imagine the next NFL season without him.
Some users appeared to be taken by surprise despite Brady's long career that lasted for 22 seasons.
While others seemed to have been waiting a long time for the retirement of the 44-year-old quarterback.
