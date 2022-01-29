Last Name Greatest, First Name Ever: Fans React to Tom Brady Retiring From NFL
@TomBrady thank you for introducing me to a sport I would come to love … won’t be the same without you ! greatest of all fucking time— sav (@savannahrikeman) January 29, 2022
Forever will miss watching the goat play on that field shutting up all the haters up and winning rings while there team can't #TB12 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/17sYOoYksa— Danny (@Danny_wpe) January 29, 2022
Thanks for the memories, babe. @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/lCqCVn13tI— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 29, 2022
He played amazing this year. I’m shocked his packing it up but then I think he’s 44… we have been blessed to watch him be great for 20 years!! Most qbs consider a great run 5-7 years and @TomBrady did it for 22! So do we now go back to rooting for our home team?? I’m confused— President of Texas (@TXPresident) January 29, 2022
Bandwagon Bucs fans after hearing about Tom Brady retiring: pic.twitter.com/ZsHIvoCwi4— 𝐞-𝐦𝐚𝐧 🛸 (@eman2k_) January 29, 2022
Tom Brady has my whole house flooded with tears— mads (@madspadz) January 29, 2022
what the hell tom brady fr done— 5crys 6️⃣SIXTYWORLD🌐 (@5starcrys) January 29, 2022
in the back of my head i thought tom brady was gon play forever, i’m in disbelief— not chanel (@shxnnell) January 29, 2022
@TomBrady gets pissed and plays one more year out of spite— Curtis Parker (@parkerparker_p) January 29, 2022
I truly believe Tom Brady isn’t done playing football. The urge to want to more it’s going to drive him insane. So what’s next for “me” is all you know. I think he will relax for a few days or weeks but his mind of an ultimate competitor will soon speak to him again.— AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) January 29, 2022
Damn after 22 seasons Tom Brady finally retiring!— King ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@Gainz2424) January 29, 2022
Mathew Stanford to Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/fZAkyUAsYW— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 29, 2022