https://sputniknews.com/20220129/last-name-greatest-first-name-ever-fans-react-to-tom-brady-retiring-from-nfl-1092611298.html

Last Name Greatest, First Name Ever: Fans React to Tom Brady Retiring From NFL

Last Name Greatest, First Name Ever: Fans React to Tom Brady Retiring From NFL

Fans React to NFL Icon Tom Brady Retiring

2022-01-29T21:19+0000

2022-01-29T21:19+0000

2022-01-29T21:19+0000

retirement

viral

football legend

tom brady

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/05/1083798374_0:0:2978:1676_1920x0_80_0_0_10e5023ced179b176d2549e35840f4dc.jpg

A recent official statement from the NFL announced that Tom Brady has decided not to return for his 23rd NFL season shortly after some media outlets had been speculating on such a possibility over the course of this week came as a shock to many football fans.Brady, who is considered one of the greatest players in NFL history, played 22 seasons in the league and spent most of his career with the New England Patriots. The quarterback played for the team from 2000 to 2019 and won six Super Bowls with them before moving to the Buccaneers and taking another title.Twitter users heartily thanked the legendary football player and said it is hard to imagine the next NFL season without him.Some users appeared to be taken by surprise despite Brady's long career that lasted for 22 seasons.While others seemed to have been waiting a long time for the retirement of the 44-year-old quarterback.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

retirement, viral, football legend, tom brady