Kansas Man Charged After 'God Told Him' to Behead President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden does not enjoy a sweeping wave of unilateral public support, as his approval ratings are still low, but this particular critic has taken... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

A Kansas man has been charged with threatening the president of the United States after he claimed that God told him to travel to Washington, DC, and "lop off the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation", The Daily Beast has reported, citing court documents it obtained.The man, Scott Merryman, shared his "divine" plans on his Facebook page, claiming that he was guided by God in his "mission" to "get rid" of President Biden.Then, according to his plan, he would "go after the false prophet who I've been calling Secret Service Agent Gregg Lucifer". Merryman went on to note that the "false prophet" was "just a man", whom he "threatened with bullet two".Per the court document, Merryman was located by a special agent in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel in Hagerstown, Maryland. The man said he was heading to the nation's capital in order to "cut the head off the snake in the heart of the nation". However, Merryman is said to have denied that it was a threat towards President Biden, arguing that the snake "was Lucifer and/or the devil".The special agent found that Merryman had a loaded magazine containing 3 rounds of .45 ammunition, and a spotting scope in his backpack. He claimed that God told him to bring weapons, offering no other explanation.It was also noted that Merryman confirmed threatening Special Agent Greg Tiano after speaking with the agents in the parking lot.Based on the allegations, law enforcement said that Merryman may have violated 18 U.S.C. § 871 and 18 U.S.C. § 875(c), asking that a court authorise an arrest warrant for the Kansas man.

