https://sputniknews.com/20220129/indias-state-bank-forced-to-withdraw-discriminatory-rules-on-pregnant-women-after-outrage-1092603661.html

India's State Bank Forced to Withdraw 'Discriminatory' Rules on Pregnant Women After Outrage

India's State Bank Forced to Withdraw 'Discriminatory' Rules on Pregnant Women After Outrage

The World Bank said in 2019 that Indian women’s participation in the workforce had declined to 20.9 percent. The Global Gender Gap Index, compiled by the World... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-29T15:22+0000

2022-01-29T15:22+0000

2022-01-29T15:22+0000

gender bias

india

nirmala sitharaman

state bank of india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092606488_0:0:960:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a8af358d400c35edda7b2a594aa85ba0.jpg

India’s largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), which is backed by the federal government, on Saturday withdrew its recently revised “recruitment and promotion guidelines” that stated women more than three months into pregnancy would be considered as “temporarily unfit” to join office.The current guidelines allow appointment and workforce participation of women who are less than six months into their pregnancy, given that they could furnish a fitness certificate from a gynecologist.The rescinded recruitment rules, reportedly published on 31 December, stated that women more than three months into pregnancy would only be allowed to join work four months after having delivered a child.The recruitment norms triggered widespread outrage in the country, with many prominent people saying that they were “illegal” and “discriminatory” in nature.She pointed out that the rules “discriminated on the basis of sex, which is against the fundamental rights provided under the Constitution of India”.Priyanka Chaturvedi, a federal member of parliament (MP) from the opposition party Shiv Sena, expressed concern that the guideline "debilitates the progress made to empower the women of our country”.In a letter to federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chaturvedi also underlined that the rules would do no good to help the cause of declining women participation in India's labour force.Similarly, Su Venkatesan, an MP from the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), pointed out in a letter to the SBI that the withdrawn rules were against the relevant provisions of the Indian Constitution, under which there can be no “discrimination” based on gender when it came to appointments in government positions.

https://sputniknews.com/20211114/chief-of-delhi-commission-for-women-demands-kangana-be-stripped-of-award-for-disrespecting-india-1090725695.html

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

gender bias, india, nirmala sitharaman, state bank of india