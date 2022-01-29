https://sputniknews.com/20220129/global-soros-ngo-network-attacks-tucker-carlson-for-interview-with-hungarian-pm-1092610666.html

Global Soros NGO Network Attacks Tucker Carlson for Interview With Hungarian PM

The shadowy Open Society Foundations and its founder George Soros have been accused of organising 'colour revolutions' around the world and pouring huge sums... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros' global network of NGOs has attacked Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson for exposing its regime-change agenda.Carlson travelled to Hungary for the final episode of his documentary season Tucker Carlson originals, entitled: "Hungary vs. Soros: The Fight for Civilization."The film explores the enmity between Soros, who bankrolls the huge Open Society Foundations (OSF) and conservative Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Orbán has alleged Soros is seeking to undermine his government, while the billionaire has accused the PM of anti-Semitism — a claim made against other critics of the OSF.Breaking with the liberal narrative of Orbán's Hungary as a near-dictatorship — Carlson praises Orbán's family-friendly policies and unpretentious attitude.Soros and his network of NGOs "have worked for more than 30 years to support vibrant and inclusive democracies whose governments are accountable to the people they serve," claimed OSF vice-president Laura Silber.The foundation has funded New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) — originally founded in the 1970s to make accusations against the Soviet Union — to the tune of $10 million a year. HRW is one of the leading Western apologists for the extremist militant groups that tried to overthrow Syria's secular government from 2011 onwards.Soros has also been accused of masterminding the 2014 Maidan Square coup in Ukraine — with his eye on destabilising Russia.He has even faced charges of using his enormous wealth to influence the result of the 2020 US presidential election in favour of Democrat Joe Biden.Carlson hit back at the attack on his Thursday night show, pointing out that Soros and Orbán have been "at loggerheads for years.""And so we thought that was interesting enough, enough of a metaphor for the struggle that is going on globally between nationalists and people who oppose them," the presenter said.Carlson praises Orbán in the documentary for his political efforts to incentivize family growth and for his “normal” lifestyle.

