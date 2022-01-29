Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220129/global-soros-ngo-network-attacks-tucker-carlson-for-interview-with-hungarian-pm-1092610666.html
Global Soros NGO Network Attacks Tucker Carlson for Interview With Hungarian PM
Global Soros NGO Network Attacks Tucker Carlson for Interview With Hungarian PM
The shadowy Open Society Foundations and its founder George Soros have been accused of organising 'colour revolutions' around the world and pouring huge sums... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International
Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros' global network of NGOs has attacked Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson for exposing its regime-change agenda.Carlson travelled to Hungary for the final episode of his documentary season Tucker Carlson originals, entitled: "Hungary vs. Soros: The Fight for Civilization."The film explores the enmity between Soros, who bankrolls the huge Open Society Foundations (OSF) and conservative Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Orbán has alleged Soros is seeking to undermine his government, while the billionaire has accused the PM of anti-Semitism — a claim made against other critics of the OSF.Breaking with the liberal narrative of Orbán's Hungary as a near-dictatorship — Carlson praises Orbán's family-friendly policies and unpretentious attitude.Soros and his network of NGOs "have worked for more than 30 years to support vibrant and inclusive democracies whose governments are accountable to the people they serve," claimed OSF vice-president Laura Silber.The foundation has funded New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) — originally founded in the 1970s to make accusations against the Soviet Union — to the tune of $10 million a year. HRW is one of the leading Western apologists for the extremist militant groups that tried to overthrow Syria's secular government from 2011 onwards.Soros has also been accused of masterminding the 2014 Maidan Square coup in Ukraine — with his eye on destabilising Russia.He has even faced charges of using his enormous wealth to influence the result of the 2020 US presidential election in favour of Democrat Joe Biden.Carlson hit back at the attack on his Thursday night show, pointing out that Soros and Orbán have been "at loggerheads for years.""And so we thought that was interesting enough, enough of a metaphor for the struggle that is going on globally between nationalists and people who oppose them," the presenter said.Carlson praises Orbán in the documentary for his political efforts to incentivize family growth and for his “normal” lifestyle.
Global Soros NGO Network Attacks Tucker Carlson for Interview With Hungarian PM

21:14 GMT 29.01.2022
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
The shadowy Open Society Foundations and its founder George Soros have been accused of organising 'colour revolutions' around the world and pouring huge sums into ensuring the Democratic Party holds power in the US.
Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros' global network of NGOs has attacked Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson for exposing its regime-change agenda.
Carlson travelled to Hungary for the final episode of his documentary season Tucker Carlson originals, entitled: "Hungary vs. Soros: The Fight for Civilization."
The film explores the enmity between Soros, who bankrolls the huge Open Society Foundations (OSF) and conservative Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Orbán has alleged Soros is seeking to undermine his government, while the billionaire has accused the PM of anti-Semitism — a claim made against other critics of the OSF.
Breaking with the liberal narrative of Orbán's Hungary as a near-dictatorship — Carlson praises Orbán's family-friendly policies and unpretentious attitude.
"Orbán has been in politics for 30 years, but he seems surprisingly normal," the presenter narrates. "He often drives himself to work. He has dinner in Budapest without security. Every Thursday, he spends the day reading."
Soros and his network of NGOs "have worked for more than 30 years to support vibrant and inclusive democracies whose governments are accountable to the people they serve," claimed OSF vice-president Laura Silber.
"Mr. Carlson appears to prefer authoritarian rule, state capture of media and the courts, crony corruption and rigged elections," she alleged.
The foundation has funded New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) — originally founded in the 1970s to make accusations against the Soviet Union — to the tune of $10 million a year. HRW is one of the leading Western apologists for the extremist militant groups that tried to overthrow Syria's secular government from 2011 onwards.
Soros has also been accused of masterminding the 2014 Maidan Square coup in Ukraine — with his eye on destabilising Russia.
He has even faced charges of using his enormous wealth to influence the result of the 2020 US presidential election in favour of Democrat Joe Biden.
Carlson hit back at the attack on his Thursday night show, pointing out that Soros and Orbán have been "at loggerheads for years."
"And so we thought that was interesting enough, enough of a metaphor for the struggle that is going on globally between nationalists and people who oppose them," the presenter said.
"You have a right to know exactly what George Soros is doing to this country and to other countries around the world and we think we have an obligation to tell you, so we are going to continue to," Carlson stressed.
Carlson praises Orbán in the documentary for his political efforts to incentivize family growth and for his “normal” lifestyle.
