'Fast10 Your Seatbelts': Jason Momoa to Star in New Fast and Furious Movie - and He May Be a Villain

There have already been nine "Fast & Furious" movies, with the series beginning with illegal street racing and then transforming into blockbusters involving... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

The creators of the Fast & Furious movie franchise have welcomed Game of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa into the family, announcing that the American actor will appear in the 10th movie.However, what was left in the dark is Momoa's character, as the team is yet to unveil whom he is set to play. Variety reported that the Aquaman star may try on the role of someone who has guts to oppose the team of Vin Diesel's Dominic Torretto.Momoa has not commented on his upcoming new role, leaving fans guessing whom he might be portraying. The full cast of Fast & Furious 10 is also yet to be announced. Some netizens could not hold back their excitement about the news.Someone even threw in a pun for the title of the upcoming movie. Another user came up with some suggestions for the plot. And of course, how could netizens resist the urge to joke about Aquaman entering the universe of Fast & Furious.Some users recalled the olden days, when the movies were only about car racing.In recent movies, the franchise has beefed up its cast with stars like Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Helen Mirren.

