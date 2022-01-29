Europe Not Approving Sputnik V Vaccine is 'Mistake', Argentinian President Says

"I think that it is Europe's mistake [not to approve Sputnik V], and I think that it is dictated by geopolitical considerations because we have an agency for control and approval of medicines and vaccines, which is one of the most qualified in the world...I know that our body is very demanding, and they approved it [the vaccine], so I have no explanations why it takes so long in Europe", Fernandez said in an interview with the Russian broadcaster RT.