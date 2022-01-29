https://sputniknews.com/20220129/adis-krysten-sinema-what-accountability-looks-like-1092598849.html

Adiós, Kyrsten Sinema! What Accountability Looks Like

On this episode of "Fault Lines", hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Latino activists organising a primary challenge against Sen. Sinema, how the... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

Adiós, Krysten Sinema! What Accountability Looks Like On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Latino activists organizing a primary challenge against Sen. Sinema, how the CIA took revenge on it’s own for bringing a discrimination lawsuit forward, and the U.S. pulling out all the stops to persuade Russia to back down.

Guests:Peter Coffin - Video Essayist, Author | Adiós, Kyrsten Sinema! What Accountability Looks LikeJeffrey Sterling - CIA Whistleblower | How the CIA Took Revenge After Racial Discrimination RevealedK.J. Noh - Independent Journalist | US Urges China to Act on Russia Despite TensionsIn the first hour, Peter Coffin joined the show to talk about Latino activists in Arizona organising a primary challenge against Kyrsten Sinema after she voted against her party on key voting rights legislation. We also talked about predictions for Biden's Supreme Court nominee as Republicans look to make it a blood bath.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jeffrey Sterling to tell his story about his time at the CIA where he was racially discriminated against by his superiors, repeatedly handicapped from doing his job effectively, and then falsely convicted under the Espionage Act as retaliation for his discrimination lawsuit against the agency.In the third hour, K.J. Noh joined the conversation to talk about the US urging China to use its influence to persuade Russia to actively seek a diplomatic solution in the Ukraine standoff despite the strained relationship between Beijing and Washington. We also talked about North Korea resuming its missile testing programme and what the path forward for easing tensions will look like.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

