International
'You Are So Bad!': Daniil Medvedev's Angry Rant at Chair Umpire Over Stefanos Tsitsipas' Coaching
'You Are So Bad!': Daniil Medvedev's Angry Rant at Chair Umpire Over Stefanos Tsitsipas' Coaching
Known for being hot-headed, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has had many run-ins with umpires. The Russian once again had a go at a match official during his... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev was making headlines for all the wrong reasons on Friday after he labelled the chair umpire "stupid" and "a small cat" during his angry rant after accusing his rival Stefanos Tsitsipas' father of coaching his son from the stands.On-court coaching is illegal in men's tennis, while it is permitted in women's tennis but only on the WTA tour.Medvedev's outburst at umpire Jaume Campistol came in the second set as he lashed out at the official, slamming him for not handing a coaching violation to his Greek challenger.Medvedev was furious after seeing Apostolos Tsitsipas giving advice to his son Stefanos while the match was underway inside the Rod Laver Arena."His father can talk every point? Are you stupid? His father can talk every point?" Medvedev shouted at the umpire. "His father can talk every point? Answer my question, will you answer my question?" "Can you answer my question, please? Can his father talk every point?" Medvedev continued to ask angrily. "Oh my God, oh my God, you are so bad, man. How can you be so bad in the semi-final of a Grand Slam? Look at me, I am talking to you."The umpire finally asked Medvedev, "What do you want?""To give him a caution because his father is talking to him," Medvedev replied.But despite the Russian's repeated requests, Campistol refused to comply. Medvedev, however, didn't let his frustration get on to his head as he went on to beat his challenge 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to book his place in Sunday's final against Rafael Nadal.
tennis, sport, australian open tennis championship, rafael nadal, women tennis association (wta), grand slam, sputnik, atp, atp tour, confrontation

'You Are So Bad!': Daniil Medvedev's Angry Rant at Chair Umpire Over Stefanos Tsitsipas' Coaching

16:47 GMT 28.01.2022
Known for being hot-headed, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has had many run-ins with umpires. The Russian once again had a go at a match official during his Australian Open semifinal encounter against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev was making headlines for all the wrong reasons on Friday after he labelled the chair umpire "stupid" and "a small cat" during his angry rant after accusing his rival Stefanos Tsitsipas' father of coaching his son from the stands.
On-court coaching is illegal in men's tennis, while it is permitted in women's tennis but only on the WTA tour.
Medvedev's outburst at umpire Jaume Campistol came in the second set as he lashed out at the official, slamming him for not handing a coaching violation to his Greek challenger.
Medvedev was furious after seeing Apostolos Tsitsipas giving advice to his son Stefanos while the match was underway inside the Rod Laver Arena.
"His father can talk every point? Are you stupid? His father can talk every point?" Medvedev shouted at the umpire. "His father can talk every point? Answer my question, will you answer my question?"
"Can you answer my question, please? Can his father talk every point?" Medvedev continued to ask angrily.
"Oh my God, oh my God, you are so bad, man. How can you be so bad in the semi-final of a Grand Slam? Look at me, I am talking to you."
The umpire finally asked Medvedev, "What do you want?"
"To give him a caution because his father is talking to him," Medvedev replied.
But despite the Russian's repeated requests, Campistol refused to comply.
Medvedev, however, didn't let his frustration get on to his head as he went on to beat his challenge 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to book his place in Sunday's final against Rafael Nadal.
