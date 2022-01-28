https://sputniknews.com/20220128/will-biden-pick-kamala-harris-for-the-supreme-court-1092565796.html
Will Biden Pick Kamala Harris for The Supreme Court?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congresswoman Cori Bush's car hit by gunfire in St. Louis, and Biden promising to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ethnic Cleansing in Ukraine, Ukrainian Identity, and Tucker CarlsonDarius Mayfield - Republican Congressional Candidate for New Jersey's 12th District | America First Republicans, 2022 Mid Terms, and Republicans Afraid to Enter Inner CitiesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the US support of neo-nazis, Ukrainians in Russia, and the organized Left in the United States. Mark talked about the Obama administration backed, 2014 coup in Ukraine and how President Biden has been given a pass on the issue. Mark spoke on the American support for neo-nazis in Ukraine and the historical ethnic conflicts in Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Darius Mayfield about his run for Congress, Trump Republicans, and the Republican stance on Russia. Darius discussed how awful the Biden administration has been and the expected red wave in the 2022 midterms. Darius explained how he views the Ukraine-Russia conflict and how President Trump handled foreign policy.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ethnic Cleansing in Ukraine, Ukrainian Identity, and Tucker Carlson
Darius Mayfield - Republican Congressional Candidate for New Jersey's 12th District | America First Republicans, 2022 Mid Terms, and Republicans Afraid to Enter Inner Cities
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the US support of neo-nazis, Ukrainians in Russia, and the organized Left in the United States. Mark talked about the Obama administration backed, 2014 coup in Ukraine and how President Biden has been given a pass on the issue. Mark spoke on the American support for neo-nazis in Ukraine and the historical ethnic conflicts in Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Darius Mayfield about his run for Congress, Trump Republicans, and the Republican stance on Russia. Darius discussed how awful the Biden administration has been and the expected red wave in the 2022 midterms. Darius explained how he views the Ukraine-Russia conflict and how President Trump handled foreign policy.
