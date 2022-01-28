Registration was successful!
Venezuela, Honduras Restore Diplomatic Relations
Venezuela, Honduras Restore Diplomatic Relations
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela and Honduras have reestablished diplomatic ties, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Palencia said on Friday.
"This great woman [Honduran President Xiomara Castro] ... could become the president due to democracy. Today, as diplomatic ties are restored, together we will define a clear pathway to Latin American and Caribbean unity between Venezuela and Honduras," Palencia said.Castro, the first female president of Honduras, was officially sworn in on Thursday. She won the presidential election in November 2021, marking the end of a 130-year rotation of power between the Libre and National Party.Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was among the first leaders to congratulate Castro on the inauguration. After the ceremony, Castro and Palencia held a meeting.Diplomatic ties between the countries were severed in 2010 after a coup against former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya, Castro's husband.
20:11 GMT 28.01.2022
© REUTERS / JOSE CABEZASA former employee displays a picture of late former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez as activists participate in the recovery of the Venezuelan embassy, which had been closed since 2009, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 27, 2022.
A former employee displays a picture of late former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez as activists participate in the recovery of the Venezuelan embassy, which had been closed since 2009, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
© REUTERS / JOSE CABEZAS
