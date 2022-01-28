https://sputniknews.com/20220128/ukraine-agrees-to-uphold-donbass-ceasefire-justice-stephen-breyer-to-retire-1092567315.html

Ukraine Agrees to Uphold Donbass Ceasefire; Justice Stephen Breyer to Retire

Ukraine Agrees to Uphold Donbass Ceasefire; Justice Stephen Breyer to Retire

Officials from Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine met in Paris and appear to have to come to an agreement in which Kiev has agreed to adhere to the 2014...

Officials from Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine met in Paris and appear to have to come to an agreement in which Kiev has agreed to adhere to the 2014 ceasefire agreement.

Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss the crisis on Russia's eastern border. Officials from Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine met in Paris and appear to have to come to an agreement in which Kiev will adhere to the 2014 ceasefire agreement. Also, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) is arguing that there is no military solution to the crisis.David Schultz, author and professor of political science and law at Hamline University, joins us to discuss the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer. Democrats are having internal arguments as to who the nominee will be and whether Senators Manchin and Sinema will be a hindrance.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emeritus at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Professor Cohn joins us to discuss her latest article about Julian Assange. Assange has been granted the right to appeal the court's decision to extradite him to the US.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the US ignoring Russia's security agreements. The Kremlin has shrugged off Russia's security demands. Also, Russia has advised that they will not be able to provide gas to Europe if the US disconnects them from the SWIFT payment system.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran is arguing that the Syrian crisis cannot be resolved until the illegal occupying forces leave the nation. Also, protesters are calling for the US to abandon the sanctions against Afghanistan.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Miko discusses his latest article, in which he talks about the reality that some Jews in Israel are made uncomfortable by Zionist policies.Ajamu Baraka, former vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Democrats are preparing a sanctions bill in the US Congress against both Russia and Germany that could have dire consequences for the European economy.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. The coup in Burkina Faso is very complicated: while Western powers are implicated, the people are pushing back and unrest is growing in and around the Horn of Africa.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

