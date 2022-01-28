https://sputniknews.com/20220128/total-rhubarb-bojo-denies-having-part-in-afganistan-animal-rescue-operation-as-new-emails-emerge-1092569791.html

Boris Johnson has brushed off accusations that he prioritised the airlift of pets and animals out of Afghanistan during last year’s massive evacuation effort. The statement echoed his response to the claims last year, when he told reporters in December that they were "complete nonsense". However, freshly leaked emails cited by Sky News appear to question the PM’s account of events in August 2021 during the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan. Correspondence between Johnson’s top parliamentary aide, Trudy Harrison, and managers of British airline Virgin Atlantic shows Harrison saying that the transport secretary would "provide whatever assistance is needed" to get the animals out and that her efforts had the backing of the government. Harrison was requesting help from Virgin Atlantic to secure a plane to make the trip – something that she subsequently failed to do. ‘Fast-Tracked’ Intervention An email dated 23 August between two senior staffers at Virgin Atlantic states: A second email underscores that Harrison purportedly has full government backing for her intervention.The PM’s aide is shown to have emailed Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss on the 24 August, a day before she approached a private charter company for help to find an alternative plane. Funding for the charter flight Harrison tried to arrange on 25 August was reportedly to be provided by a US philanthropist. Harrison says in the correspondence that "we are keen to engage in early preparedness as this is a more complex and particularly high profile operation". The aide adds that flight codes from UK defence would be needed and "we very much hope [they] will be forthcoming, subject to an effective process prioritising those in most urgent need". This yet again appears to contradict earlier statements by Downing Street that the PM had "no role" in authorising the airlift in question.Animals and pets from the Nowzad charity run by former Royal Marine commando Paul "Pen" Farthing in Afghanistan were eventually airlifted on a plane provided by a separate Polish charter company. Staff were helped to flee the country, taken over by the Taliban* Islamist group, via a land route. Further evidence of No 10’s involvement in the aforementioned animal airlift from Kabul is seen in several messages cited by BBC's Newsnight. Thus, an email from Rachel King, an aide to then-foreign secretary Dominic Raab shows her referred to Raab as “seeking a steer from No 10 on whether to call them forward now” to board a plane out of Kabul.Another email, from Nigel Casey, the Prime Minister's special representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan, shows him saying that UK National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove was advised “to seek clear guidance for us from No 10 asap on what they would like us to do”. The purported roles of Carrie Johnson, the PM’s wife, and her friend, Foreign Office Minister Zac Goldsmith, have also been questioned. Last December volunteer Dominic Dyer told LBC radio, “I know Carrie Johnson” and claimed he had lobbied her directly to help the 170 animals and their handlers flee Kabul. Mrs Johnson is believed to have denied speaking to anyone from Nowzad about the airlift rescue or speaking to the PM about it. Boris Johnson, whose Tory leadership hangs in the balance in anticipation of a Cabinet Office report into allegations of COVID-19 lockdown-busting parties at Downing Street in 2020 and 2021, faced fresh backlash over the animal airlift story on Wednesday. New leaked emails released by the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, conducting an inquiry into the government's handling of the Afghanistan crisis, disclosed communications suggesting that the PM did personally authorise rescue efforts for pets and animals. The first piece of correspondence, released by the Committee as part of its broader investigation of the Afghanistan debacle, is dated 25 August 2021, was sent by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs with responsibility for the Pacific Zac Goldsmith and addressed to an official in the Foreign Secretary's private office (name redacted).A second email, from an unnamed Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office employee, also on 25 August, and addressed to an official in the Foreign Secretary's private office, also points to the PM's direct involvement.The emails appear to confirm allegations made earlier by former Foreign Office official-turned whistleblower Raphael Marshall on the prioritisation of animals over people during the the UK's evacuation from Afghanistan in August, codenamed Operation Pitting. The Prime Minister's official spokesman responded to the leaked emails by saying:*The Taliban is an organisation sanctioned by the UN for terrorist activities.

