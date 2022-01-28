Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/tokenism-or-progress-black-woman-to-fill-scotus-seat-biden-promises-1092559770.html
Tokenism or Progress? Black Woman to Fill SCOTUS Seat, Biden Promises
Tokenism or Progress? Black Woman to Fill SCOTUS Seat, Biden Promises
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the US delivering a written response to Russia's security demands, Biden's...
2022-01-28T07:19+0000
2022-01-28T09:31+0000
russia
ukraine
us
scotus
fault lines
covid-19
radio
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092559606_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8be184bd4c0607c6d702a3d511d1edd7.png
Tokenism or Progress? Black Woman to Fill SCOTUS Seat, Biden Promises
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the U.S. delivering a written response to Russia’s security demands, Biden’s politically confusing promise to get a Black woman in the Supreme Court, and risk factors for developing long-haul Covid.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | How Does Russia Move Forward After US Rejected Security Guarantees?Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Tokenism or Progress? Biden Promises to Put Black Woman in SCOTUSDr. Gene Olinger - Virologist | Delta Variant Accident in Taiwan, Did the Same Happen in Wuhan?In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the US delivering a formal written response to Russia’s security demands, Ukraine’s fear that US saber-rattling could cause unjust panic, and what Russia’s options are militarily if diplomacy fails.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel Lazare for a discussion on Biden’s politically ineffective promise to push a Black woman into the Supreme Court, debated if affirmative action is actually an effective tool to fight racism, and talked about Republicans’ foiled plan to overturn the 2020 election.In the third hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the conversation to talk about a lab leak of the Delta variant in Taiwan that infected over 100 people and how these outbreaks happen. We also talked about four distinct risk factors for developing long-haul Covid and why the FDA ceased the use of monoclonal antibody treatments for Omicron.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Tokenism or Progress? Black Woman to Fill SCOTUS Seat, Biden Promises

07:19 GMT 28.01.2022 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 28.01.2022)
Tokenism or Progress? Black Woman to Fill SCOTUS Seat, Biden Promises
Jamarl Thomas
Austin Pelli
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the US delivering a written response to Russia’s security demands, Biden’s politically confusing promise to get a Black woman in the Supreme Court, and risk factors for developing long-haul Covid.
Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | How Does Russia Move Forward After US Rejected Security Guarantees?
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Tokenism or Progress? Biden Promises to Put Black Woman in SCOTUS
Dr. Gene Olinger - Virologist | Delta Variant Accident in Taiwan, Did the Same Happen in Wuhan?
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the US delivering a formal written response to Russia’s security demands, Ukraine’s fear that US saber-rattling could cause unjust panic, and what Russia’s options are militarily if diplomacy fails.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel Lazare for a discussion on Biden’s politically ineffective promise to push a Black woman into the Supreme Court, debated if affirmative action is actually an effective tool to fight racism, and talked about Republicans’ foiled plan to overturn the 2020 election.
In the third hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the conversation to talk about a lab leak of the Delta variant in Taiwan that infected over 100 people and how these outbreaks happen. We also talked about four distinct risk factors for developing long-haul Covid and why the FDA ceased the use of monoclonal antibody treatments for Omicron.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
