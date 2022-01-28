Spoof Sue Gray Report on 'Pass the A***hole’ Games at No 10 Reportedly Leaves Ministers in 'Panic'

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his Tory allies and critics all eagerly await the findings of senior civil servant Sue Gay’s report into allegedly lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street and Whitehall in 2020-2021, a spoof from comedian Joe Lycett reportedly left ministers “running around panicking”. The official inquiry into the “partygate row”, originally expected to be published sometime this week, has left Downing Street over what it will reveal. Lycett had taken to social media to offer his own mock summary of the Sue Gray report, even providing seven purportedly “main findings”. But it was apparently mistaken by some ministers for a “serious leak.” The comedian had written on Twitter that “leaked” Sue Gray report revealed “shocking abuse of the rules” The comedian’s parody highlighted a “culture of Covid-19 regulation rule breaking” at Downing Street. The mock document revealed that “games were played which were known as 'Slow Dance' and 'Pass the A***hole” at No 10. The spoof claimed that findings unearthed existence of WhatsApp groups that organised gatherings, with titles including “Definitely a meeting” and “Down It Street.” Furthermore, ostensibly a video of the PM's wife, Carrie Johnson at one party confirmed her attendance. Once the spoof report had been posted, it triggered panic among some Tory frontbenchers, a source working for a cabinet minister purportedly told the comedian in a message. “Absolutely legendary work, well done,” the source is cited as applauding the comedian. Social media users went on Twitter to share their amusement as well, with many claiming it took them a while before they realized it was a joke.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray has been tasked with examining evidence, such as security logs, and interviewing witnesses to investigate multiple gatherings inside Downing Street and Whitehall over the past 18 months that may have broken coronavirus legislation.
BREAKING: Leaked Sue Gray report reveals shocking abuse of the rules. Hard to see how the PM can cling on after this. pic.twitter.com/l0IQMcio0t
This is an actual series of messages I have received from someone who works for a cabinet minister. Source is verified. pic.twitter.com/PVfCCjJMQL