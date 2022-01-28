https://sputniknews.com/20220128/spoof-sue-gray-report-on-pass-the-ahole-games-at-no-10-reportedly-leaves-ministers-in-panic-1092571053.html

Spoof Sue Gray Report on 'Pass the A***hole’ Games at No 10 Reportedly Leaves Ministers in 'Panic'

Spoof Sue Gray Report on 'Pass the A***hole’ Games at No 10 Reportedly Leaves Ministers in 'Panic'

Senior civil servant Sue Gray has been tasked with examining evidence, such as security logs, and interviewing witnesses to investigate multiple gatherings... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-28T07:19+0000

2022-01-28T07:19+0000

2022-01-28T07:19+0000

boris johnson

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092571593_0:312:3085:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4aca660e56d7f7732cdb3a8273312204.jpg

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his Tory allies and critics all eagerly await the findings of senior civil servant Sue Gay’s report into allegedly lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street and Whitehall in 2020-2021, a spoof from comedian Joe Lycett reportedly left ministers “running around panicking”. The official inquiry into the “partygate row”, originally expected to be published sometime this week, has left Downing Street over what it will reveal. Lycett had taken to social media to offer his own mock summary of the Sue Gray report, even providing seven purportedly “main findings”. But it was apparently mistaken by some ministers for a “serious leak.” The comedian had written on Twitter that “leaked” Sue Gray report revealed “shocking abuse of the rules” The comedian’s parody highlighted a “culture of Covid-19 regulation rule breaking” at Downing Street. The mock document revealed that “games were played which were known as 'Slow Dance' and 'Pass the A***hole” at No 10. The spoof claimed that findings unearthed existence of WhatsApp groups that organised gatherings, with titles including “Definitely a meeting” and “Down It Street.” Furthermore, ostensibly a video of the PM's wife, Carrie Johnson at one party confirmed her attendance. Once the spoof report had been posted, it triggered panic among some Tory frontbenchers, a source working for a cabinet minister purportedly told the comedian in a message. “Absolutely legendary work, well done,” the source is cited as applauding the comedian. Social media users went on Twitter to share their amusement as well, with many claiming it took them a while before they realized it was a joke.

https://sputniknews.com/20220127/partygate-scandal-over-two-dozen-ex-ministers-reportedly-prepared-to-take-action-against-bojo-1092548444.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

boris johnson, uk