'Soundbites & Slogans Instead of Substance': UK Warned Against Adopting US Political 'Sh*tshow'

Veteran pollster and former Republican adviser Frank Luntz, known for running focus groups and flaunting an ebullient and garrulous style, has warned a group of British newspaper journalists against allowing UK politics to degenerate into a system as polarised and marred by “poison” as that currently seen in America.During the gathering in Washington, Luntz, who admitted he had been “in real emotional trouble” when he arrived in the UK last year, intending to stay just a month, revealed he had not yet fully recovered from his stroke in 2020.He voiced his gratitude to Britain, where he claims that he was prompted to linger for nearly eight months after finding the country a welcome antidote to what he had been witnessing in the US.He then played a video clip of one of his US focus groups conducted just before the 2020 presidential election, saying, “I want to show you what a s***show America is.”The discussion was seen quickly spiralling into mayhem marred by angry shouting and recriminations. Commenting, Luntz said:According to Luntz, a major factor increasing the risk of a democratic breakdown was the partisan character of most UK newspapers, as evidenced throughout recent general elections and the debate over Brexit.Addressing a correspondent from the Daily Mail, Luntz cautioned his paper against going “over the top” as it would entail bringing an American-style “cancel culture” to the UK.“This is how you get circulation, but the cancel culture isn't as big there as it is in America, and you don't want it. And the danger is if you go over the top, you are actually making it worse in your opposition to it,” he said.He added:“You want to make people aware so they don't make the mistakes that we did in America. But you also don't want to make things worse.”He lamented how the US political system had experienced a “loss of civility and decency” and the tone of campaigns in the US has become “very vengeful”.“I figured it out. And I'm asking you guys to figure it out now, too, before it's too late.”

