Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/putin-instructs-to-refine-draft-of-russias-new-foreign-policy-concept--1092583492.html
Putin Says Draft of Russia's New Foreign Policy Concept Needs to Be Refined
Putin Says Draft of Russia's New Foreign Policy Concept Needs to Be Refined
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to finalize the draft of a new concept of Russian foreign policy after discussing the document... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-28T15:47+0000
2022-01-28T15:58+0000
russia
vladimir putin
foreign policy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090271754_0:192:3087:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_c9273bf9ffbf75f64e305d5eb8faf703.jpg
"No, today there was a conceptual discussion of the prepared draft. And following the results, there is an instruction from the president to refine and then adopt the concept," Peskov said when asked whether the draft had been adopted earlier in the day.On Friday, Putin held an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council. He said that the Russian Foreign Ministry had prepared a draft updated version of the foreign policy concept, which took into account the latest changes in international politics over the past five years.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090271754_202:0:2931:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bae01cdf6c412d3b2755e5e3efe3691a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, foreign policy

Putin Says Draft of Russia's New Foreign Policy Concept Needs to Be Refined

15:47 GMT 28.01.2022 (Updated: 15:58 GMT 28.01.2022)
© Sputnik / Evgeniy PaulinRussia Putin East Asia Summit
Russia Putin East Asia Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeniy Paulin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to finalize the draft of a new concept of Russian foreign policy after discussing the document at the Security Council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"No, today there was a conceptual discussion of the prepared draft. And following the results, there is an instruction from the president to refine and then adopt the concept," Peskov said when asked whether the draft had been adopted earlier in the day.
On Friday, Putin held an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council. He said that the Russian Foreign Ministry had prepared a draft updated version of the foreign policy concept, which took into account the latest changes in international politics over the past five years.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese