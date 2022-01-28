https://sputniknews.com/20220128/poland-has-plan-to-evacuate-diplomats-from-ukraine-but-decision-not-made-yet-1092572529.html

Poland Has Plan to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine, But 'Decision Not Made Yet'

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has prepared a plan for the evacuation of its diplomats from Ukraine amid rising tensions, but the decision has not been made yet...

"At the moment, there is no such decision on the evacuation of Polish diplomats. At the same time, I will not hide the fact that we already have prepared plans and some time ago, we studied at the foreign ministry all sorts of procedures, we are in contact so as not to run into surprises. At the same time, there is no such solution at this stage," Przydacz said.Of all European countries, Poland has the largest diplomatic representation in Ukraine, he added.Earlier this month, the US, the UK, and Canada ordered the evacuation of their diplomats' families from Ukraine amid rising tensions between Russia and NATO.

