BREAKING: US Aware New Anti-Russia Sanctions Will Lead to Severing Relations, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
Poland Has Plan to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine, But 'Decision Not Made Yet'
Poland Has Plan to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine, But 'Decision Not Made Yet'
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has prepared a plan for the evacuation of its diplomats from Ukraine amid rising tensions, but the decision has not been made yet... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
ukraine, poland, diplomats

Poland Has Plan to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine, But 'Decision Not Made Yet'

07:49 GMT 28.01.2022
The Ukrainian national flag and the Polish coat of arms near the Polish Embassy in Kiev
The Ukrainian national flag and the Polish coat of arms near the Polish Embassy in Kiev - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
© Sputnik / Stringer
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has prepared a plan for the evacuation of its diplomats from Ukraine amid rising tensions, but the decision has not been made yet, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told Polskie Radio on Friday.
"At the moment, there is no such decision on the evacuation of Polish diplomats. At the same time, I will not hide the fact that we already have prepared plans and some time ago, we studied at the foreign ministry all sorts of procedures, we are in contact so as not to run into surprises. At the same time, there is no such solution at this stage," Przydacz said.
Of all European countries, Poland has the largest diplomatic representation in Ukraine, he added.
Earlier this month, the US, the UK, and Canada ordered the evacuation of their diplomats' families from Ukraine amid rising tensions between Russia and NATO.
