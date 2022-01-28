https://sputniknews.com/20220128/new-incredibly-rare-species-of-leafhopper-with-leaf-shaped-genitals-discovered-in-uganda-1092570847.html

New 'Incredibly Rare' Species of Leafhopper With Leaf-Shaped Genitals Discovered in Uganda

The new species of leafhopper belongs to the Phlogis genus, whose closest relative was last seen in 1969, in the Central African Republic. 28.01.2022, Sputnik International

A rare species of leafhopper insect with "leaf-shaped genitals" has been discovered by a British scientist in Uganda, a nation in East Africa.Dr. Alvin Helden of UK's Anglia Ruskin University made this discovery while doing field work in a rainforest in Kibale National Park in western Uganda.Calling it an “incredibly rare insect”, Dr. Helden was awed by the leafhopper's distinctive metallic sheen, red eyes, black head and pitted body surface.Dr. Helden named the new species 'Phlogis kibalensis' and the findings were published in Zootaxa journal, in which he revealed that leafhoppers – a family of sap sucking bugs that are closely related to cicadas – are much smaller, just 0.2 inches (6.5 mm) long.Like most leafhoppers, the species features leaf-shaped male genitals.Leafhoppers feed mainly on plant sap, sucked directly from the phloem, and are preyed on by invertebrates, including spiders, beetles, and parasitic wasps, as well as birds.Dr. Helden, who has been leading student field trips to Kibale National Park since 2015, says, "There is so much still to find out, not just about this species but so many others, including the many species that are still waiting to be discovered."

