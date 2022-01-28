Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US Aware New Anti-Russia Sanctions Will Lead to Severing Relations, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/new-incredibly-rare-species-of-leafhopper-with-leaf-shaped-genitals-discovered-in-uganda-1092570847.html
New 'Incredibly Rare' Species of Leafhopper With Leaf-Shaped Genitals Discovered in Uganda
New 'Incredibly Rare' Species of Leafhopper With Leaf-Shaped Genitals Discovered in Uganda
The new species of leafhopper belongs to the Phlogis genus, whose closest relative was last seen in 1969, in the Central African Republic. 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-28T07:39+0000
2022-01-28T07:39+0000
discovery
grasshopper
rare species
asia & pacific
africa
discovery
endangered species
asia
species
new
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092572346_51:91:597:398_1920x0_80_0_0_be32974372b09cf32bd747a321cfa8db.jpg
A rare species of leafhopper insect with "leaf-shaped genitals" has been discovered by a British scientist in Uganda, a nation in East Africa.Dr. Alvin Helden of UK's Anglia Ruskin University made this discovery while doing field work in a rainforest in Kibale National Park in western Uganda.Calling it an “incredibly rare insect”, Dr. Helden was awed by the leafhopper's distinctive metallic sheen, red eyes, black head and pitted body surface.Dr. Helden named the new species 'Phlogis kibalensis' and the findings were published in Zootaxa journal, in which he revealed that leafhoppers – a family of sap sucking bugs that are closely related to cicadas – are much smaller, just 0.2 inches (6.5 mm) long.Like most leafhoppers, the species features leaf-shaped male genitals.Leafhoppers feed mainly on plant sap, sucked directly from the phloem, and are preyed on by invertebrates, including spiders, beetles, and parasitic wasps, as well as birds.Dr. Helden, who has been leading student field trips to Kibale National Park since 2015, says, "There is so much still to find out, not just about this species but so many others, including the many species that are still waiting to be discovered."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092572346_47:0:586:404_1920x0_80_0_0_dfa23fbe2b4000e404c9067338e45c56.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
discovery, grasshopper, rare species, asia & pacific, africa, discovery, endangered species, asia, species, new, new species, grasshopper, new discoveries, india

New 'Incredibly Rare' Species of Leafhopper With Leaf-Shaped Genitals Discovered in Uganda

07:39 GMT 28.01.2022
© Photo : Dr Alvin Helden/Anglia Ruskin University (ARU)The newly discovered leafhopper Phlogis kibalensis
The newly discovered leafhopper Phlogis kibalensis - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
© Photo : Dr Alvin Helden/Anglia Ruskin University (ARU)
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The new species of leafhopper belongs to the Phlogis genus, whose closest relative was last seen in 1969, in the Central African Republic.
A rare species of leafhopper insect with "leaf-shaped genitals" has been discovered by a British scientist in Uganda, a nation in East Africa.
Dr. Alvin Helden of UK's Anglia Ruskin University made this discovery while doing field work in a rainforest in Kibale National Park in western Uganda.
Calling it an “incredibly rare insect”, Dr. Helden was awed by the leafhopper's distinctive metallic sheen, red eyes, black head and pitted body surface.
Dr. Helden named the new species 'Phlogis kibalensis' and the findings were published in Zootaxa journal, in which he revealed that leafhoppers – a family of sap sucking bugs that are closely related to cicadas – are much smaller, just 0.2 inches (6.5 mm) long.
Like most leafhoppers, the species features leaf-shaped male genitals.

"Leafhoppers of this (Phlogis) genus are so incredibly rare that their biology remains almost completely unknown, and we know almost nothing about Phlogis kibalensis, the new species I found, including what plants it feeds on or its role in the local ecosystem (sic)," Dr. Helden said in the journal.

© Photo : Zootaxa/Dr Alvin Helden/Anglia Ruskin University (ARU)Common with most leafhoppers, the species has uniquely-shaped male reproductive organs - in this case partially leaf-shaped
Common with most leafhoppers, the species has uniquely-shaped male reproductive organs - in this case partially leaf-shaped - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
Common with most leafhoppers, the species has uniquely-shaped male reproductive organs - in this case partially leaf-shaped
© Photo : Zootaxa/Dr Alvin Helden/Anglia Ruskin University (ARU)
Leafhoppers feed mainly on plant sap, sucked directly from the phloem, and are preyed on by invertebrates, including spiders, beetles, and parasitic wasps, as well as birds.
Dr. Helden, who has been leading student field trips to Kibale National Park since 2015, says, "There is so much still to find out, not just about this species but so many others, including the many species that are still waiting to be discovered."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese