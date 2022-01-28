Registration was successful!
LIVE: NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg Takes Part in Atlantic Council Event
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/nato-secretary-general-stoltenberg-takes-part-in-atlantic-council-event-1092577196.html
NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg Takes Part in Atlantic Council Event
NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg Takes Part in Atlantic Council Event
The event focuses on NATO's response to the current security situation in Europe. 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is taking part in the Atlantic Council's online Front Page event on Friday, 28 January.This comes amid continuing tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine. On Wednesday evening, Russia received written responses from the US and NATO to the security guarantee proposals it outlined last month in an effort to de-escalate tensions with the West over Ukraine. In its response, NATO rejected Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine and other former Soviet republics from joining the alliance and reiterated its "open-door policy", which says that any decision on the enlargement of the alliance must be made "by unanimous agreement".Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow has been reviewing the responses and Russia's next step will be determined by President Vladimir Putin.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg Takes Part in Atlantic Council Event
NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg Takes Part in Atlantic Council Event
jens stoltenberg, nato

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg Takes Part in Atlantic Council Event

13:37 GMT 28.01.2022
© Ruptly
The event focuses on NATO's response to the current security situation in Europe.
Watch a live broadcast as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is taking part in the Atlantic Council's online Front Page event on Friday, 28 January.
This comes amid continuing tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine.
On Wednesday evening, Russia received written responses from the US and NATO to the security guarantee proposals it outlined last month in an effort to de-escalate tensions with the West over Ukraine. In its response, NATO rejected Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine and other former Soviet republics from joining the alliance and reiterated its "open-door policy", which says that any decision on the enlargement of the alliance must be made "by unanimous agreement".
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow has been reviewing the responses and Russia's next step will be determined by President Vladimir Putin.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
