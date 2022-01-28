https://sputniknews.com/20220128/human-dignity-death-penalty-incompatible-biden-must-act-to-end-practice-rights-activist-says-1092587123.html

Human Dignity, Death Penalty Incompatible, Biden Must Act to End Practice, Rights Activist Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Ekaterina Chukaeva - President Joe Biden must realize capital punishment and respect for human dignity are incompatible and take decisive...

On Thursday, Oklahoma executed death row inmate Donald Grant for murdering two women during a robbery at a hotel in 2001. Grant, 46, killed McLeyea, the manager of the hotel, and Smith, the front desk clerk, during a robbery to bail his girlfriend out of jail, according to media reports. Grant was executed by lethal injection, the third in Oklahoma since the practice resumed in the state last year. Experts for Grant's defense attorneys diagnosed him as schizophrenic but the state's experts claimed the diagnosis was false.Also on Thursday, the state of Alabama executed another death row inmate Matthew Reeves for the murder of a man who gave him a ride back in 1996. Reeves claimed that the authorities did not help him understand the paperwork about his execution. However, the state later contended that Reeves was intellectually sound to fill out the form. The decision was backed by the Supreme Court.During the election campaign, Biden pledged to work to pass legislation to abolish the federal death penalty. In summer, Attorney General Merrick Garland imposed a temporary moratorium on federal executions as the Justice Department reviews the Trump administration's decision to revive the practice after a 17-year hiatus.Lucas added that Amnesty International welcomes Biden’s abolitionist pledge and the moratorium on federal executions, however, there are issues he should deal with.According to Lucas, the death penalty should not be an option in all federal, military, and state homicide cases."The Solicitor General’s Office should be arguing in court that the death penalty violates both international law and the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment," Lucas concluded.'Inefficient Punishment Scheme'Speaking on the execution in Oklahoma, Akin Adepoju, the Chairman of the Board of Pennsylvanians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, told Sputnik that it comes at a time when opposition to the death penalty among Americans is at its highest level.He noted that after the execution the public will call more for Biden's action on his expressed opposition to the death penalty.Biden could also urge the US Congress to provide federal incentives for state and local prosecutors to avoid seeking capital punishment, according to Adepoju.At the moment, the authorities of the 27 states, as well as the federal government and the military are eligible to carry out death penalties, which primarily come in a form of lethal injections. Over 2,000 prisoners across the United States have so far been sentenced to death.The most recent record was established by former US leader Donald Trump, whose final days of presidency saw 13 executions of federal inmates, and the first death penalty in 17 years in the country was carried out in July 2020.

