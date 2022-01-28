Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/here-comes-willow-joe--jill-biden-bring-first-cat-to-white-house-since-george-w-bushs-presidency-1092585504.html
Here Comes Willow: Joe & Jill Biden Bring First Cat to White House Since George W. Bush's Presidency
Here Comes Willow: Joe & Jill Biden Bring First Cat to White House Since George W. Bush's Presidency
The newest White House feline resident apparently caught Jill Biden's eye at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania when the cat jumped on the stage and interrupted... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-28T18:29+0000
2022-01-28T18:29+0000
joe biden
us
white house
cat
jill biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092585755_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_baa7ced5b50b60f70738fab43d7a4893.jpg
The family of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden has a new addition: Willow, a 2-year-old farm tabby cat, has moved into the White House.According to AP, the FLOTUS' spokesperson Michael LaRosa said that the cat made quite an impression on Jill when the feline jumped up on stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania in 2020.Jill Biden said that after her husband was elected as president of the United States in November 2020, they would bring a cat to the White House. The cat was named by Jill Biden after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.As AP points out, Willow is the first feline resident of the White House since India, who was owned by the 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush.
us
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092585755_37:0:2766:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8f32d417acda7744d40f65d732456289.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, white house, cat, jill biden

Here Comes Willow: Joe & Jill Biden Bring First Cat to White House Since George W. Bush's Presidency

18:29 GMT 28.01.2022
© REUTERS / The White HouseWillow, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s new pet cat, is seen in a White House handout photo as she wanders through the halls of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022.
Willow, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s new pet cat, is seen in a White House handout photo as she wanders through the halls of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
© REUTERS / The White House
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The newest White House feline resident apparently caught Jill Biden's eye at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania when the cat jumped on the stage and interrupted her speech.
The family of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden has a new addition: Willow, a 2-year-old farm tabby cat, has moved into the White House.
According to AP, the FLOTUS' spokesperson Michael LaRosa said that the cat made quite an impression on Jill when the feline jumped up on stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania in 2020.
“Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden,” he said.
Jill Biden said that after her husband was elected as president of the United States in November 2020, they would bring a cat to the White House.
“Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” LaRosa remarked.
The cat was named by Jill Biden after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.
As AP points out, Willow is the first feline resident of the White House since India, who was owned by the 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese