Here Comes Willow: Joe & Jill Biden Bring First Cat to White House Since George W. Bush's Presidency

The family of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden has a new addition: Willow, a 2-year-old farm tabby cat, has moved into the White House.According to AP, the FLOTUS' spokesperson Michael LaRosa said that the cat made quite an impression on Jill when the feline jumped up on stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania in 2020.Jill Biden said that after her husband was elected as president of the United States in November 2020, they would bring a cat to the White House. The cat was named by Jill Biden after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.As AP points out, Willow is the first feline resident of the White House since India, who was owned by the 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush.
The newest White House feline resident apparently caught Jill Biden's eye at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania when the cat jumped on the stage and interrupted her speech.
“Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden,” he said.
Jill Biden said that after her husband was elected as president of the United States in November 2020, they would bring a cat to the White House.