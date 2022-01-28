Registration was successful!
BREAKING: US Aware New Anti-Russia Sanctions Will Lead to Severing Relations, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
Foreign Minister Lavrov Talks About Pressing Issues With Four Major Russian Radio Stations
Foreign Minister Lavrov Talks About Pressing Issues With Four Major Russian Radio Stations
Earlier this week, Moscow received a written response from Washington to the security guarantee proposals presented by Russia last month in an effort to...
sergei lavrov
russia
interview
Watch a live broadcast of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov being interviewed by the editors of four of the country's leading radio stations: Margarita Simonyan (Radio Sputnik), Alexey Venediktov (Echo Moskvy), Roman Babayan (Govorit Moskva), and Vladimir Sungorkin (Komsomolskaya Pravda). Held in the format of a video conference, the interview will focus on the most pressing issues of the global political agenda, including the latest exchange of positions between Russia, the US, and NATO on the security guarantees proposals presented by the Russian Foreign Ministry in December.
News
Foreign Minister Lavrov Talks About Pressing Issues With Four Major Russian Radio Stations

Earlier this week, Moscow received a written response from Washington to the security guarantee proposals presented by Russia last month in an effort to de-escalate tensions with NATO over Ukraine.
Watch a live broadcast of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov being interviewed by the editors of four of the country's leading radio stations: Margarita Simonyan (Radio Sputnik), Alexey Venediktov (Echo Moskvy), Roman Babayan (Govorit Moskva), and Vladimir Sungorkin (Komsomolskaya Pravda).
Held in the format of a video conference, the interview will focus on the most pressing issues of the global political agenda, including the latest exchange of positions between Russia, the US, and NATO on the security guarantees proposals presented by the Russian Foreign Ministry in December.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
