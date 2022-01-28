Ex-US Envoy to UN Nikki Haley Claims if Biden, Harris 'Loved' the Country, They Would Resign
Haley, who served under Donald Trump and is a vocal supporter of him, is a regular critic of the Biden administration. And this week was no exception, especially in the context of the ongoing tensions around Ukraine.
Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley proposed that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris resign from their positions because of their handling of foreign policy.
In an interview with "The Guy Benson Show" podcast, when talking about the current state of US foreign policy with regard to Russia, Haley declared that "if Biden loved our country," he would step down from his post, "taking" Harris with him.
"Honestly, for the good of our country, if Biden loved our country, he would step down and take Kamala with him. Because the foreign policy situation is beyond dangerous at this point. And, you know, when you don’t have a strong America, you don’t have a safe world. And that’s what’s getting ready to happen. My only hope and prayer is that they get it together and realize that this isn’t about America. This isn’t about NATO. This is about all of us. This is about safety. This is about strength. This is about freedom winning," Haley said.
Benson pushed Haley to clarify her remarks, in which she underlined Biden's foreign policy failings.
"Look at the situation. We are in a dangerous situation. He destroyed Afghanistan. He’s put us in a situation with Russia. He has no plan for Taiwan, and you’re sending our athletes over to Beijing for the Olympics, and you’ve said nothing about how you’re going to protect them when they’re over there. They’ve literally been threatened and told that if they say anything against the government they will be punished. Where’s the protection for Americans? Literally, he has failed on every level," Haley said.
The host and Haley, who was the governor of South Carolina, were discussing Biden's remarks from last week's press conference, in which he hinted that if Russia was to launch a "minor incursion" along the Ukrainian border, little action would be taken in response.
"It’s absolutely cringeworthy listening to Biden’s press conference because literally you never show your cards especially when you don’t have any. And that’s literally what he did," Haley said.
She also mentioned domestic issues as a justification for Biden's resignation.
"And then you look domestically. You look at the fact that crime is hitting our streets. You look at the fact that we’ve got an entire COVID generation that we’re going to be lucky if they graduate from high school at this point if we keep these schools closed and keep taking on these teachers’ unions. You’ve got a border where you allow 200,000 illegal immigrants to cross last month alone," she added.
Haley finished her verbal onslaught on the Democrat administration by concluding that it has "been a catastrophe on every level."
In a previous interview back in November, Haley had suggested that in order to remain in public office, elderly American politicians should undergo a specific exam to assess their mental capacity, following a series of Biden's gaffes and rather odd incidents.