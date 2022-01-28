https://sputniknews.com/20220128/ex-us-envoy-to-un-nikki-haley-claims-if-biden-harris-loved-the-country-they-would-resign--1092566984.html

Ex-US Envoy to UN Nikki Haley Claims if Biden, Harris 'Loved' the Country, They Would Resign

Ex-US Envoy to UN Nikki Haley Claims if Biden, Harris 'Loved' the Country, They Would Resign

28.01.2022

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley proposed that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris resign from their positions because of their handling of foreign policy.In an interview with "The Guy Benson Show" podcast, when talking about the current state of US foreign policy with regard to Russia, Haley declared that "if Biden loved our country," he would step down from his post, "taking" Harris with him.Benson pushed Haley to clarify her remarks, in which she underlined Biden's foreign policy failings.The host and Haley, who was the governor of South Carolina, were discussing Biden's remarks from last week's press conference, in which he hinted that if Russia was to launch a "minor incursion" along the Ukrainian border, little action would be taken in response.She also mentioned domestic issues as a justification for Biden's resignation.Haley finished her verbal onslaught on the Democrat administration by concluding that it has "been a catastrophe on every level."In a previous interview back in November, Haley had suggested that in order to remain in public office, elderly American politicians should undergo a specific exam to assess their mental capacity, following a series of Biden's gaffes and rather odd incidents.

