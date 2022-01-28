Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/cowardly-genes-that-lead-people-to-surrender-jeans-sean-penn-muses-on-mens-feminisation-1092586873.html
'Cowardly Genes' That Lead People to 'Surrender Jeans': Sean Penn Muses on Men's 'Feminisation'
'Cowardly Genes' That Lead People to 'Surrender Jeans': Sean Penn Muses on Men's 'Feminisation'
Penn also voiced his thought on anti-vaxxers, saying that people sometimes "take their privilege and freedom as a right to be anti-citizen."
2022-01-28T18:57+0000
2022-01-28T18:57+0000
interview
sean penn
masculinity
viral
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105847/35/1058473513_0:0:4586:2580_1920x0_80_0_0_77ad33ff3735fa8df0e0e6349c8b5f79.jpg
American actor Sean Penn recently shared his views on masculinity during an interview with The Independent.According to the newspaper, Penn said that, in his opinion, men have become “quite feminised."The newspaper notes that Sean's daughter, Dylan Penn, who co-starred with him in the recently released action film Flag Day, was present during the joint interview, with the interviewer mentioning how she “went quiet” and “stared into space."Penn's remarks elicited negative responses from a number of social media users, some of whom accused him of attacking the transgender community.There were also those, however, who used this opportunity to crack a joke instead.The actor also voiced his thoughts on the matter of anti-vaxxers, saying that people sometimes “take their privilege and freedom as a right to be anti-citizen, to be failed citizens.”.
interview, sean penn, masculinity, viral

'Cowardly Genes' That Lead People to 'Surrender Jeans': Sean Penn Muses on Men's 'Feminisation'

18:57 GMT 28.01.2022
Director Sean Penn poses for photographers during a photo call for the film The Last Face at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2016.
Director Sean Penn poses for photographers during a photo call for the film The Last Face at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
© AP Photo / Joel Ryan
Andrei Dergalin
Penn also voiced his thought on anti-vaxxers, saying that people sometimes “take their privilege and freedom as a right to be anti-citizen."
American actor Sean Penn recently shared his views on masculinity during an interview with The Independent.
According to the newspaper, Penn said that, in his opinion, men have become “quite feminised."
“I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them,” he said. “There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”
The newspaper notes that Sean's daughter, Dylan Penn, who co-starred with him in the recently released action film Flag Day, was present during the joint interview, with the interviewer mentioning how she “went quiet” and “stared into space."
Penn's remarks elicited negative responses from a number of social media users, some of whom accused him of attacking the transgender community.
There were also those, however, who used this opportunity to crack a joke instead.
The actor also voiced his thoughts on the matter of anti-vaxxers, saying that people sometimes “take their privilege and freedom as a right to be anti-citizen, to be failed citizens.”
“Those who will search out the kind of bogus science that would give them legitimacy [when it comes to] not being vaccinated,” he said.
