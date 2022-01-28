https://sputniknews.com/20220128/cowardly-genes-that-lead-people-to-surrender-jeans-sean-penn-muses-on-mens-feminisation-1092586873.html

'Cowardly Genes' That Lead People to 'Surrender Jeans': Sean Penn Muses on Men's 'Feminisation'

Penn also voiced his thought on anti-vaxxers, saying that people sometimes “take their privilege and freedom as a right to be anti-citizen." 28.01.2022, Sputnik International

American actor Sean Penn recently shared his views on masculinity during an interview with The Independent.According to the newspaper, Penn said that, in his opinion, men have become “quite feminised."The newspaper notes that Sean's daughter, Dylan Penn, who co-starred with him in the recently released action film Flag Day, was present during the joint interview, with the interviewer mentioning how she “went quiet” and “stared into space."Penn's remarks elicited negative responses from a number of social media users, some of whom accused him of attacking the transgender community.There were also those, however, who used this opportunity to crack a joke instead.The actor also voiced his thoughts on the matter of anti-vaxxers, saying that people sometimes “take their privilege and freedom as a right to be anti-citizen, to be failed citizens.”.

