'Cowardly Genes' That Lead People to 'Surrender Jeans': Sean Penn Muses on Men's 'Feminisation'
© AP Photo / Joel RyanDirector Sean Penn poses for photographers during a photo call for the film The Last Face at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2016.
American actor Sean Penn recently shared his views on masculinity during an interview with The Independent.
According to the newspaper, Penn said that, in his opinion, men have become “quite feminised."
“I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them,” he said. “There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”
The newspaper notes that Sean's daughter, Dylan Penn, who co-starred with him in the recently released action film Flag Day, was present during the joint interview, with the interviewer mentioning how she “went quiet” and “stared into space."
Penn's remarks elicited negative responses from a number of social media users, some of whom accused him of attacking the transgender community.
Sean Penn has launched an unprovoked attack on the trans community, bizarrely claiming that "cowardly genes" lead to men "surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt." https://t.co/SJjaH5WRhd pic.twitter.com/NRiQeb65Ct— Consequence (@consequence) January 28, 2022
"brave men shouldn't wear skirts, they should be like me and beat their wives instead!" - Sean Penn, Probably https://t.co/nWmMpbpEQl— I've Never Seen... Won't Remove the Dinosaur 🦕🦖 (@Never_Seen_Trek) January 28, 2022
I lost most of my respect for Sean Penn when he accepted a "human rights award from Shmuley Boteach. I lost the rest when I read this transphobic garbage. https://t.co/oVHfcNwStq— Tikun Olam (@richards1052) January 28, 2022
There were also those, however, who used this opportunity to crack a joke instead.
Ignorant! As a man of Celtic ancestry, I know there's nothing "unmanly" about skirts. Mayor John Lindsay looked very dapper in his kilts on St. Andrew's Day every year. https://t.co/ChqDKPyNVh #SmartNews— Jerry Breen (@newbreen) January 28, 2022
The actor also voiced his thoughts on the matter of anti-vaxxers, saying that people sometimes “take their privilege and freedom as a right to be anti-citizen, to be failed citizens.”
“Those who will search out the kind of bogus science that would give them legitimacy [when it comes to] not being vaccinated,” he said.
