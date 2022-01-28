https://sputniknews.com/20220128/british-will-regret-leaving-eu-due-to-narrowed-economic-opportunities-russias-medvedev-says-1092572907.html

British Will Regret Leaving EU Due to Narrowed Economic Opportunities, Russia's Medvedev Says

British Will Regret Leaving EU Due to Narrowed Economic Opportunities, Russia's Medvedev Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev believes that the United Kingdom will repeatedly regret leaving the European Union... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-28T09:40+0000

2022-01-28T09:40+0000

2022-01-28T09:38+0000

russia

dmitry medvedev

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309202_0:166:3072:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_ec900992d87d50a16b5a852e24279719.jpg

"Now that the British have jumped out of the European Union, I think they will regret what they have done many times over. Because their economic opportunities have narrowed, they periodically experience shutdowns of production, enterprises, they lack something, there is an energy crisis. Therefore, those who jump out of integration associations, as a rule, regret it," Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.Medvedev also touched upon some other international issues.On US Model of Democracy and AfghanistanThe United States is trying to spread its own model of democracy around the world, but it is absolutely inapplicable in a number of countries, the politician said.Commenting on the US actions in Afghanistan, Medvedev said that Afghanistan could have been turned "into a blooming garden" if the money spent over 20 years on it were used for completely different purposes and Washington did not try to impose its model of democracy. "Firstly, if efforts were made for this, and, secondly, if our partners, in this case the United States, did not try to impose everywhere their own model of democracy, which they are trying to deliver around the world and which is absolutely inapplicable in a number of countries," Medvedev said.According to Medvedev, the situation with drug trafficking in Afghanistan is extremely dramatic, and there were cases when NATO and the United States turned a blind eye to this. The official noted that since 2001 when the US sent troops to Afghanistan, drug traffic in the country had grown by about 40 times, calling the current situation "super-dramatic."On Russia's Contacts With TalibanRussia has contacts with the Taliban (the organisation is under UN sanctions for terrorism), but their recognition as a political force depends on their fulfillment of a number of obligations and efforts to fight terrorism, Dmitry Medvedev said."As for the general situation, it remains very complicated ... We have contacts with the Taliban, of course, this is natural. If we talk about their recognition as a political force, then there is such a general position regarding the formation of an inclusive government, regarding the fulfillment of a number of obligations that this government must fulfill, and, of course, the fight against terrorism," the politician explained.On Coup Attempt in KazakhstanAccording to Medvedev, there are no prerequisites in Russia for events similar to those that took place in Kazakhstan earlier this month.This is confirmed by the recent voting for amendments to the country's basic law and in elections to legislative bodies, the official noted.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, dmitry medvedev, uk