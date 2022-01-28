Bridge Collapses in Pittsburgh, Damages Gas Line Hours Before Biden's Visit - Photo
© REUTERS / GREG BARNHISELA bus sits on a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 28, 2022, in this image obtained from social media.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on early Friday and damaged a gas line, just hours before President Joe Biden was to arrive in the city to talk about infrastructure.
"Please avoid the area of Forbes and Braddock for a confirmed bridge collapse. Fire, EMS, and Police responding. No reported injuries at this time," Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted.
It added that there is a strong smell of natural gas in the area and urged people to avoid the area.
"Gas line has been cut. Updates on injuries will be provided once PIO [Public Information Officers] is on scene," it said.
The Red Cross has been contacted for victim assistance.
A photo of the damaged bridge emerged online.
Umm...if you weren't a conspiracy theorist before...— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) January 28, 2022
Bridge Collapses In Pittsburgh Before Biden Is Set To Visit To Talk About Infrastructure pic.twitter.com/XYL3l7UJ8O
Meanwhile, Biden has been informed about the accident. The White House team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground, spokeswoman Jen Psaki tweeted.
@POTUS is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time. The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide.— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 28, 2022
The Pittsburgh police told the local WTAE-TV channel that no serious injuries have been reported.