https://sputniknews.com/20220128/bra-row-indian-actress-shweta-tiwari-apologises-after-making-controversial-remark-about-god-1092577646.html
Bra Row: Indian Actress Shweta Tiwari Apologises After Making Controversial Remark About God
Bra Row: Indian Actress Shweta Tiwari Apologises After Making Controversial Remark About God
The 41-year-old actress is well-known for her performances in Hindi television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-28T13:24+0000
2022-01-28T13:24+0000
2022-01-28T13:24+0000
celebrity
actress
india
celebrity
actress
bollywood
celebrity gossip
india
uproar
controversy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092579081_0:70:585:399_1920x0_80_0_0_32b14cb62236d16bb47b301fbbf7125b.jpg
Indian actress Shweta Tiwari has issued an apology after making a controversial joke about God measuring her bra size. The quip sparked a social media uproar and led to police registering a case against her for offending the public."It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued," the actress said.During the presser, Tiwari jokingly said, "My bra size is being taken by ‘Bhagwaan’ (God)." Tiwari also clarified that the comment was in reference to her co-actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who plays the role of a bra-fitter in Show Stopper."When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity," she added. She assured her fans that it was never her intention to hurt anyone with her words."Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people," the actress. concluded.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092579081_0:45:585:484_1920x0_80_0_0_b39e0fa16e0925abfe48e27aa6786f68.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
celebrity, actress, india, celebrity, actress, bollywood, celebrity gossip, india, uproar, controversy
Bra Row: Indian Actress Shweta Tiwari Apologises After Making Controversial Remark About God
The 41-year-old actress is well-known for her performances in Hindi television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She recently courted controversy while promoting her upcoming web series Show Stopper in Madhya Pradesh state's Bhopal city.
Indian actress Shweta Tiwari has issued an apology after making a controversial
joke about God measuring her bra size. The quip sparked a social media uproar and led to police registering a case against her for offending the public.
"It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued," the actress said.
During the presser, Tiwari jokingly said, "My bra size is being taken by ‘Bhagwaan’ (God)."
Tiwari also clarified that the comment was in reference to her co-actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who plays the role of a bra-fitter in Show Stopper.
"When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity," she added.
"People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with the media. However, it has been completely misconstrued, which is saddening to see. (sic)," she said.
She assured her fans that it was never her intention to hurt anyone with her words.
"Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people," the actress. concluded.