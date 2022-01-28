https://sputniknews.com/20220128/bra-row-indian-actress-shweta-tiwari-apologises-after-making-controversial-remark-about-god-1092577646.html

Bra Row: Indian Actress Shweta Tiwari Apologises After Making Controversial Remark About God

The 41-year-old actress is well-known for her performances in Hindi television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International

Indian actress Shweta Tiwari has issued an apology after making a controversial joke about God measuring her bra size. The quip sparked a social media uproar and led to police registering a case against her for offending the public."It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued," the actress said.During the presser, Tiwari jokingly said, "My bra size is being taken by ‘Bhagwaan’ (God)." Tiwari also clarified that the comment was in reference to her co-actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who plays the role of a bra-fitter in Show Stopper."When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity," she added. She assured her fans that it was never her intention to hurt anyone with her words."Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people," the actress. concluded.

