Biden’s Supreme Court Pick Won’t Change The Court’s Ruling Class Character

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Chris Smalls, President of the Amazon Labor Union, founder of The Congress Of Essential Workers, and host of the podcast “It’s a Smalls World,” to discuss the struggle of Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers to unionize their workplace and the National Labor Relations Board’s granting of an election to the workers of the warehouse, how this fits into the broader movement to organize Amazon workers and the resurgent labor movement, and the propaganda campaign Amazon has deployed in schools.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Stephen Gowans, author of the forthcoming book “The Killer’s Henchman: Capitalism and the Covid-19 Disaster” to discuss the truth about the current tensions between the US and NATO and Russia over Ukraine, the media’s demonization of Russia as an aggressor rather than acknowledging NATO’s historic role as a threat to the sovereignty of other nations, and the role of Canada in aiding the US in playing up this crisis.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss Joe Biden’s cruel record on immigration one year into his presidency, the continuation of cruel policies like Title 42 and the Remain in Mexico policy, the particular issues faced by Black migrants at the border and in Mexico, and the cruelty of the Biden administration deporting Haitians back to Haiti as it continues to destabilize the country and create conditions for danger.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and the hollow promise of Joe Biden to name a Black woman to the court as he continues to fail to deliver on other campaign promises, the upholding of small businesses and exploiting other people as the paragon of success, and efforts by right-wing school board officials around the country to whitewash history and erase lessons of enslavement and genocide from school curricula.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

