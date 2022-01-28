https://sputniknews.com/20220128/biden-says-having-45000-bridges-in-poor-condition-in-us-unacceptable-1092595179.html

Biden Says Having 45,000 Bridges in Poor Condition in US 'Unacceptable'

2022-01-28T22:12+0000

"Across the country there are 45,000 bridges in poor condition. It is simply unacceptable," Biden said after visiting a bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed just hours before he arrived to talk about infrastructure.Biden noted that solely in Pennsylvania there are more than 3,000 old bridges that are in need of repairs."We have to do something about this," Biden said.The bridge collapsed just hours before Biden arrived to Pittsburgh for a speech about infrastructure in the United States. The authorities said there were several vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed, resulting in at least ten individuals suffering injuries and three of them being taken to a hospital.

