Biden Says Having 45,000 Bridges in Poor Condition in US 'Unacceptable'
2022-01-28T22:12+0000
2022-01-28T22:13+0000
"Across the country there are 45,000 bridges in poor condition. It is simply unacceptable," Biden said after visiting a bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed just hours before he arrived to talk about infrastructure.Biden noted that solely in Pennsylvania there are more than 3,000 old bridges that are in need of repairs."We have to do something about this," Biden said.The bridge collapsed just hours before Biden arrived to Pittsburgh for a speech about infrastructure in the United States. The authorities said there were several vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed, resulting in at least ten individuals suffering injuries and three of them being taken to a hospital.
Biden Says Having 45,000 Bridges in Poor Condition in US 'Unacceptable'

22:12 GMT 28.01.2022
Damaged vehicles are seen at the site of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., January 28, 2022
Damaged vehicles are seen at the site of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., January 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
© REUTERS / DRONE BASE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said during his his visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that having 45,000 bridges in poor condition in the United States is not acceptable.
"Across the country there are 45,000 bridges in poor condition. It is simply unacceptable," Biden said after visiting a bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed just hours before he arrived to talk about infrastructure.
Biden noted that solely in Pennsylvania there are more than 3,000 old bridges that are in need of repairs.
"We have to do something about this," Biden said.
The bridge collapsed just hours before Biden arrived to Pittsburgh for a speech about infrastructure in the United States. The authorities said there were several vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed, resulting in at least ten individuals suffering injuries and three of them being taken to a hospital.
