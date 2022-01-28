https://sputniknews.com/20220128/best-we-can-offer-germany-mocked-for-pledge-to-provide-5000-helmets-to-ukraine-amid-tensions-1092568719.html

'Best We Can Offer': Germany Mocked for Pledge to Provide 5,000 Helmets to Ukraine Amid Tensions

'Best We Can Offer': Germany Mocked for Pledge to Provide 5,000 Helmets to Ukraine Amid Tensions

Western media and governments have recently been whipping up panic about the so-called Russian “invasion” of Ukraine in the indefinite near future. Despite... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-28T04:20+0000

2022-01-28T04:20+0000

2022-01-28T04:20+0000

military & intelligence

ukraine

germany

defense

helmets

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092569197_0:0:961:540_1920x0_80_0_0_4def0fc7ffbf03f806148522b812218a.jpg

This Wednesday, the German government stated that it will send 5,000 combat helmets to Ukraine to assist in the defence of the country in the event of an alleged Russian assault.The decision was announced by Germany's defence minister, Christine Lambrecht, who revealed the donation at a parliamentary meeting, adding that the move is "a clear signal: we are on your side."However, many in Ukraine and in the Western camp remained perplexed by what was clearly not received as the altruistic gesture Lambrecht had perhaps hoped for.A Ukraine-born author and former politician, Marina Weisband took to Twitter in German to note that "the plan is obviously for 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers to run across the border and head-butt the Russian troops deployed there," per translation. She further lamented that in order to prevent a "war" it is necessary to give clear signals that any aggression will lead to the cancellation of the Nord Stream 2 project and Russia's disconnection from SWIFT.Following the news, the German word for helmets, Helme, started trending on Twitter, indicating the scepticism with which many people viewed the gesture.Many critics saw it as what they have called another example of Germany's hesitancy in dealing with the crisis, given that Germany has long refused to give Ukraine lethal weapons and blocks the supply of weapons to Kiev through NATO. Naturally, such help caused a flood of memes on social media.Germany repeatedly calls for a "cautious" approach to the choice of sanctions against Russia and urges allies to "take into account the consequences" for Europe. According to reports, the German government insisted on not including restrictions on the energy sector in the possible package of sanctions.The German government recently stated that a field hospital would be sent to Ukraine.However, in a recent newspaper interview, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, stated that the country required 100,000 helmets and anti-ballistic vests. Melnyk described Germany's helmet pledge as "a drop in the ocean".But the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, a former boxing champion, who is known for his sharp tongue and catchphrases, summed up the proposal for the German newspaper this way: "5,000 helmets is an absolute joke." What kind of help will they send next? Pillows?”

ukraine

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

military & intelligence, ukraine, germany, defense, helmets