Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/am-i-not-worthy-russias-lavrov-jokingly-balks-at-prospect-of-not-being-hit-by-us-sanctions-1092584592.html
'Am I Not Worthy?' Russia's Lavrov Jokingly Balks at Prospect of Not Being Hit by US Sanctions
'Am I Not Worthy?' Russia's Lavrov Jokingly Balks at Prospect of Not Being Hit by US Sanctions
Lavov's remark came during his interview with the chief editors of four Russian radio stations on Friday. 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-28T17:20+0000
2022-01-28T17:20+0000
sergei lavrov
russia
sanctions
joke
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1f/1083037886_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ae90fd623bfd9b097df0a2f6c0c9ecb7.jpg
The prospects of being targeted by US sanctions were met with humour from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who appeared positively aghast at the thought of being spared such embargos from the United States.Lavrov made this remark while being interviewed by chief editors of four Russian radio stations, when one of them, Roman Babayan of Govorit Moskva, said that the United States' government is ready to introduce sanctions against Russia's leadership, "even” Lavrov.Babayan then elaborated that he meant that threatening sanctions against a country's foreign minister and president is simply unheard of.Earlier this month, US Democratic senators introduced legislation to impose sanctions against Russia if it were to invade Ukraine, including embargos against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as other top Russian government officials.The sanctions mulled by US legislators also include restrictions on Russia'sbanking sector and prohibiting transactions involving Russian sovereign debt, as well as potentially cutting Russia off from the SWIFT interbank transfer system.Relations between Russia and the United States took a turn for the worse recently amid unproven claims that Moscow is planning an invasion of Ukraine.Russia vehemently rejected these allegations and argued that such rhetoric may serve as a pretext for further NATO military expansion in Eastern Europe.
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/lavrov-us-did-not-respond-to-main-question---on-non-expansion-of-nato-1092553489.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1f/1083037886_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27c5075c04aebae95e8f1f9438e3a194.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei lavrov, russia, sanctions, joke

'Am I Not Worthy?' Russia's Lavrov Jokingly Balks at Prospect of Not Being Hit by US Sanctions

17:20 GMT 28.01.2022
© REUTERS / Russian Foreign MinistryRussia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reacts during a news conference following talks with Malta's Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo in Sochi, Russia May 25, 2021.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reacts during a news conference following talks with Malta's Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo in Sochi, Russia May 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
© REUTERS / Russian Foreign Ministry
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Lavov's remark came during his interview with the chief editors of four Russian radio stations on Friday.
The prospects of being targeted by US sanctions were met with humour from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who appeared positively aghast at the thought of being spared such embargos from the United States.
Lavrov made this remark while being interviewed by chief editors of four Russian radio stations, when one of them, Roman Babayan of Govorit Moskva, said that the United States' government is ready to introduce sanctions against Russia's leadership, "even” Lavrov.
“What do you mean by 'even'? What, am I not worthy?” the Russian foreign minister joked in response.
Babayan then elaborated that he meant that threatening sanctions against a country's foreign minister and president is simply unheard of.
Earlier this month, US Democratic senators introduced legislation to impose sanctions against Russia if it were to invade Ukraine, including embargos against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as other top Russian government officials.
NATO banners in front of the organization's headquarters in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
Lavrov: US Did Not Respond to Main Question - On Non-Expansion of NATO
Yesterday, 11:26 GMT
The sanctions mulled by US legislators also include restrictions on Russia'sbanking sector and prohibiting transactions involving Russian sovereign debt, as well as potentially cutting Russia off from the SWIFT interbank transfer system.
Relations between Russia and the United States took a turn for the worse recently amid unproven claims that Moscow is planning an invasion of Ukraine.
Russia vehemently rejected these allegations and argued that such rhetoric may serve as a pretext for further NATO military expansion in Eastern Europe.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese