5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Tarapaca, Chile - EMSC

5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Tarapaca, Chile - EMSC

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Tarapaca, Chile late on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were recorded at the... 28.01.2022

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Tarapaca, Chile late on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were recorded at the depth of about 96 kilometers.EMSC, that initially reported 5.8 magnitude, has later revised the intensity of the quakes.There were yet reports about the possible damage or victims.DETAILS TO FOLLOW

2022

