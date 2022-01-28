Registration was successful!
5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Tarapaca, Chile - EMSC
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Tarapaca, Chile late on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were recorded at the... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-28T00:48+0000
2022-01-28T00:48+0000
2022-01-28T01:01+0000
news
latin america
earthquake
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Tarapaca, Chile late on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were recorded at the depth of about 96 kilometers.EMSC, that initially reported 5.8 magnitude, has later revised the intensity of the quakes.There were yet reports about the possible damage or victims.DETAILS TO FOLLOW
news, latin america, earthquake
00:48 GMT 28.01.2022 (Updated: 01:01 GMT 28.01.2022)
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Tarapaca, Chile late on Thursday, according to the
United States Geological Survey
(USGS). The tremors were recorded at the depth of about 96 kilometers.
EMSC, that initially reported 5.8 magnitude, has later revised the intensity of the quakes.
There were yet reports about the possible damage or victims.