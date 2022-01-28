Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/58-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-tarapaca-chile--emsc-1092566614.html
5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Tarapaca, Chile - EMSC
5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Tarapaca, Chile - EMSC
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Tarapaca, Chile late on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were recorded at the... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-28T00:48+0000
2022-01-28T01:01+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Tarapaca, Chile late on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were recorded at the depth of about 96 kilometers.EMSC, that initially reported 5.8 magnitude, has later revised the intensity of the quakes.There were yet reports about the possible damage or victims.DETAILS TO FOLLOW
news, latin america, earthquake

5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Tarapaca, Chile - EMSC

00:48 GMT 28.01.2022 (Updated: 01:01 GMT 28.01.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
© Sputnik
Being updated
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Tarapaca, Chile late on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were recorded at the depth of about 96 kilometers.
EMSC, that initially reported 5.8 magnitude, has later revised the intensity of the quakes.
There were yet reports about the possible damage or victims.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
