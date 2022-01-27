Registration was successful!
LIVE: Workers Participate in Strike in Paris to Demand Pay Rise
Workers Participate in Strike in Paris to Demand Pay Rise
Workers Participate in Strike in Paris to Demand Pay Rise
Earlier this month, French teachers walked out in a nationwide strike to protest the government's anti-COVID strategy and demand better protection for pupils...
Watch a live broadcast from Paris, where workers have taken to the streets to demand higher wages.Organised by the General Confederation of Labour, the protest is expected to be held in multiple cities across France.The workers are expected to be joined by teachers, who staged a protest recently demanding better working conditions amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Workers Participate in Strike in Paris to Demand Pay Rise

13:04 GMT 27.01.2022 (Updated: 13:53 GMT 27.01.2022)
Earlier this month, French teachers walked out in a nationwide strike to protest the government's anti-COVID strategy and demand better protection for pupils and staff.
Watch a live broadcast from Paris, where workers have taken to the streets to demand higher wages.
Organised by the General Confederation of Labour, the protest is expected to be held in multiple cities across France.
The workers are expected to be joined by teachers, who staged a protest recently demanding better working conditions amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
