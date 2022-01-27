Watch a live broadcast from Paris, where workers have taken to the streets to demand higher wages.Organised by the General Confederation of Labour, the protest is expected to be held in multiple cities across France.The workers are expected to be joined by teachers, who staged a protest recently demanding better working conditions amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
News
Workers Participate in Strike in Paris to Demand Pay Rise
