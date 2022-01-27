‘We’re Not Supposed to Show IDs’: Watch Bodycam Footage of Deboarding of Secret DHS Flight in NY

https://sputniknews.com/20220127/were-not-supposed-to-show-ids-watch-bodycam-footage-of-deboarding-of-secret-dhs-flight-in-ny-1092562255.html

Conservatives have spent over three months accusing the federal government of secretly flying illegal immigrants from border states to other parts of the country under the cover of night, and have now obtained leaked bodycam footage appearing to confirm their concerns.The police bodycam video, obtained under a freedom of information request by Rob Astorino, a former Westchester County executive and Republican candidate for New York governor, shows what is estimated to be about 100 migrants getting off a charter flight at the Westchester Airport and boarding busses whisking them off in an unknown direction.“I get the whole secrecy and all this s***, but this is even above my f***ing paygrade, you know what I mean?” another individual tells the police officer. Asked why the flights are wrapped in such secrecy, the man quips “because like, look who’s in office. That’s why, come on.”Other excerpts of the footage, said to consist of 51 minutes total and to have been filmed on 13 August 2021, were obtained by the New York Post and Fox News. The flights to Westchester were said to have started in August and continued until October until their existence was reported by the media last fall.In the clip shared by the Post, Hamborsky is told that the flight was chartered by the Department of Homeland Security and the US Army, “but DHS wants everything on the down-low.”“And if you don’t I can just not let you out,” the officer quips.Another contractor tells him he can’t show him his work ID, but can give him a state ID.In another exchange, Hamborsky asks a contractor why the plane was in Westchester, rather than some larger capacity airport. “You don’t want to be in somewhere the spotlight is,” a man tells him.According to the Post, the US national chaperones aboard the plane were employees of MVM, a private security company which worked for the CIA and the NSA in Iraq, and which received a $136 million contract in 2021 to shuttle migrants across the US.Border CrisisUS Customs and Border Protection released Monday showed that CBP officers encountered over two million would-be illegal immigrants in 2021.Republicans, independents and even some Democrats have blamed the Biden administration for the crisis, with critics citing the president’s move to scuttle his predecessor’s hardline immigration policy and his hints that the estimated 11 million illegals already living in the country may be granted a path to citizenship.Observers have warned that along with new migrants come crime – including organized human and drug smuggling by Mexican cartels.On his programme Wednesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted Washington for seemingly directing its attention and resources to the frontier between Ukraine and Russia while ignoring the border crisis at home.

