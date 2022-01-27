Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/were-not-supposed-to-show-ids-watch-bodycam-footage-of-deboarding-of-secret-dhs-flight-in-ny-1092562255.html
‘We’re Not Supposed to Show IDs’: Watch Bodycam Footage of Deboarding of Secret DHS Flight in NY
‘We’re Not Supposed to Show IDs’: Watch Bodycam Footage of Deboarding of Secret DHS Flight in NY
Nearly two million people trying to enter the US illegally were apprehended in 2021, data from the Customs and Border Protection released Monday has shown... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-27T18:34+0000
2022-01-27T18:34+0000
migrants
flight
department of homeland security (dhs)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092562229_84:0:1819:976_1920x0_80_0_0_2605dac04e34333d3c56751a0e6fb92e.png
Conservatives have spent over three months accusing the federal government of secretly flying illegal immigrants from border states to other parts of the country under the cover of night, and have now obtained leaked bodycam footage appearing to confirm their concerns.The police bodycam video, obtained under a freedom of information request by Rob Astorino, a former Westchester County executive and Republican candidate for New York governor, shows what is estimated to be about 100 migrants getting off a charter flight at the Westchester Airport and boarding busses whisking them off in an unknown direction.“I get the whole secrecy and all this s***, but this is even above my f***ing paygrade, you know what I mean?” another individual tells the police officer. Asked why the flights are wrapped in such secrecy, the man quips “because like, look who’s in office. That’s why, come on.”Other excerpts of the footage, said to consist of 51 minutes total and to have been filmed on 13 August 2021, were obtained by the New York Post and Fox News. The flights to Westchester were said to have started in August and continued until October until their existence was reported by the media last fall.In the clip shared by the Post, Hamborsky is told that the flight was chartered by the Department of Homeland Security and the US Army, “but DHS wants everything on the down-low.”“And if you don’t I can just not let you out,” the officer quips.Another contractor tells him he can’t show him his work ID, but can give him a state ID.In another exchange, Hamborsky asks a contractor why the plane was in Westchester, rather than some larger capacity airport. “You don’t want to be in somewhere the spotlight is,” a man tells him.According to the Post, the US national chaperones aboard the plane were employees of MVM, a private security company which worked for the CIA and the NSA in Iraq, and which received a $136 million contract in 2021 to shuttle migrants across the US.Border CrisisUS Customs and Border Protection released Monday showed that CBP officers encountered over two million would-be illegal immigrants in 2021.Republicans, independents and even some Democrats have blamed the Biden administration for the crisis, with critics citing the president’s move to scuttle his predecessor’s hardline immigration policy and his hints that the estimated 11 million illegals already living in the country may be granted a path to citizenship.Observers have warned that along with new migrants come crime – including organized human and drug smuggling by Mexican cartels.On his programme Wednesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted Washington for seemingly directing its attention and resources to the frontier between Ukraine and Russia while ignoring the border crisis at home.
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/under-cloak-of-darkness-biden-administration-reportedly-flying-migrant-children-to-suburban-ny-1090028910.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/will-stand-with-partners-us-says-monitoring-indias-border-dispute-with-china--1092182260.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092562229_301:0:1602:976_1920x0_80_0_0_9f226ed890867fce9751cbc0dc772d86.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
migrants, flight, department of homeland security (dhs)

‘We’re Not Supposed to Show IDs’: Watch Bodycam Footage of Deboarding of Secret DHS Flight in NY

18:34 GMT 27.01.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @RobAstorinoPolice bodycam footage of DHS charter carrying suspected illegal immigrants to New York State.
Police bodycam footage of DHS charter carrying suspected illegal immigrants to New York State. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @RobAstorino
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Nearly two million people trying to enter the US illegally were apprehended in 2021, data from the Customs and Border Protection released Monday has shown. Critics have spent months attacking the Biden administration over its border policy, claiming the White House cares more about the frontiers of other countries than those of the United States.
Conservatives have spent over three months accusing the federal government of secretly flying illegal immigrants from border states to other parts of the country under the cover of night, and have now obtained leaked bodycam footage appearing to confirm their concerns.
The police bodycam video, obtained under a freedom of information request by Rob Astorino, a former Westchester County executive and Republican candidate for New York governor, shows what is estimated to be about 100 migrants getting off a charter flight at the Westchester Airport and boarding busses whisking them off in an unknown direction.
“We don’t tell them where we’re going. Like I said, a lot of this is just, down low stuff that we don’t tell people, because what we don’t want to do is attract attention,” a voice off camera is heard telling Sergeant Michael Hamborsky, the officer wearing the bodycam. “We don’t want the media. Like we don’t even know where we’re going when they tell us,” the person says.
“I get the whole secrecy and all this s***, but this is even above my f***ing paygrade, you know what I mean?” another individual tells the police officer. Asked why the flights are wrapped in such secrecy, the man quips “because like, look who’s in office. That’s why, come on.”
“Because if it gets out, the government is betraying the American people,” the man says.
Other excerpts of the footage, said to consist of 51 minutes total and to have been filmed on 13 August 2021, were obtained by the New York Post and Fox News. The flights to Westchester were said to have started in August and continued until October until their existence was reported by the media last fall.
Sunset flight - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
'Under Cloak of Darkness': Biden Administration Reportedly Flying Migrant Children to Suburban NY
19 October 2021, 08:08 GMT
In the clip shared by the Post, Hamborsky is told that the flight was chartered by the Department of Homeland Security and the US Army, “but DHS wants everything on the down-low.”
The police officer asked some of the flight crew to show their ID. One contractor is heard telling him: “My name is – I like to comply, you know what I’m saying? I comply. Technically, we’re not supposed to show IDs or anything like that, like I said everything’s supposed to be hush-hush. But you know what, if I show you my ID and I’m up front with you the next time you see me [you’ll say] ‘hey I know who he is’.”
“And if you don’t I can just not let you out,” the officer quips.
Another contractor tells him he can’t show him his work ID, but can give him a state ID.
In another exchange, Hamborsky asks a contractor why the plane was in Westchester, rather than some larger capacity airport. “You don’t want to be in somewhere the spotlight is,” a man tells him.
According to the Post, the US national chaperones aboard the plane were employees of MVM, a private security company which worked for the CIA and the NSA in Iraq, and which received a $136 million contract in 2021 to shuttle migrants across the US.

Border Crisis

US Customs and Border Protection released Monday showed that CBP officers encountered over two million would-be illegal immigrants in 2021.
Republicans, independents and even some Democrats have blamed the Biden administration for the crisis, with critics citing the president’s move to scuttle his predecessor’s hardline immigration policy and his hints that the estimated 11 million illegals already living in the country may be granted a path to citizenship.
Observers have warned that along with new migrants come crime – including organized human and drug smuggling by Mexican cartels.
On his programme Wednesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted Washington for seemingly directing its attention and resources to the frontier between Ukraine and Russia while ignoring the border crisis at home.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
'Will Stand With Partners': US Says Monitoring India's Border Dispute With China
11 January, 19:21 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese