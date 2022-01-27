https://sputniknews.com/20220127/wedding-of-indian-actress-mouni-roy--suraj-nambiar-breaks-internet--photos-1092550509.html

Wedding of Indian Actress Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Breaks Internet – Photos

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who shot to fame for her TV shows Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Naagin, started dating Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar in 2019. The... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

The wedding of Indian actress Mouni Roy, 36, and her banker fiance Suraj Nambiar has taken the internet by storm after the newly-wed couple posted a glimpse of their big day on social media on Thursday. The picture-perfect bride was dressed in a traditional red and white silk saree paired with jewellery from the south of the country, while the groom sported a beige kurta and mundu (a garment worn around the waist by men). Nambiar also shared the same photos on Instagram and wrote, “27.01.2022 – Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.” Several stars including actress Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, and Karishma Modi – who attended the wedding in the scenic coastal state of Goa – shared photos of the happy couple on their Instagram accounts.Netizens are gushing over the newly-wed couple and flooding social media with congratulatory messages.

