Video: Ex-US Diplomat Detained on Suspicion of Smuggling Drugs for Sale in Moscow's School
Video: Ex-US Diplomat Detained on Suspicion of Smuggling Drugs for Sale in Moscow's School
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian police are continuing a criminal investigation into former US diplomat Mark Fogel, as he is accused of smuggling and possession of drugs, the Russian Interior Ministry department said.
"Investigators of the Investigation Department of the Russian Interior Ministry ... continue to investigate the criminal case initiated against US citizen Mark Fogel. The former American diplomat is accused of smuggling and storing drugs on a large scale," the ministry said, adding that he has been detained.According to police, Fogel and his wife flew to Moscow from New York, and the Sheremetyevo airport's customs officers found marijuana and hash oil. The Russian Interior Ministry shared a video of the operation with the press.Investigators also found out that Fogel's wife, who was allowed to leave the airport and go home, later apparently got rid of some pieces of evidence: she was caught on CCTV throwing a plastic bag into a trash bin outside their block of flats. Later, she returned to pick up the bag and took it away.Mark Fogel is a teacher at the American school, and previously was a US Embassy employee in Moscow. Until May 2021, he had diplomatic status."Until May 2021, Fogel and his wife had diplomatic status. According to one of the versions of the investigation, the person involved could use it to organize a channel for the supply of drugs to Russia for the purpose of subsequent sale among the students of the specified school," the ministry added.
Video: Ex-US Diplomat Detained on Suspicion of Smuggling Drugs for Sale in Moscow's School

11:46 GMT 27.01.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian police are continuing a criminal investigation into former US diplomat Mark Fogel, as he is accused of smuggling and possession of drugs, the Russian Interior Ministry department said.
"Investigators of the Investigation Department of the Russian Interior Ministry ... continue to investigate the criminal case initiated against US citizen Mark Fogel. The former American diplomat is accused of smuggling and storing drugs on a large scale," the ministry said, adding that he has been detained.
According to police, Fogel and his wife flew to Moscow from New York, and the Sheremetyevo airport’s customs officers found marijuana and hash oil.
The Russian Interior Ministry shared a video of the operation with the press.
Investigators also found out that Fogel's wife, who was allowed to leave the airport and go home, later apparently got rid of some pieces of evidence: she was caught on CCTV throwing a plastic bag into a trash bin outside their block of flats. Later, she returned to pick up the bag and took it away.
Mark Fogel is a teacher at the American school, and previously was a US Embassy employee in Moscow. Until May 2021, he had diplomatic status.
"Until May 2021, Fogel and his wife had diplomatic status. According to one of the versions of the investigation, the person involved could use it to organize a channel for the supply of drugs to Russia for the purpose of subsequent sale among the students of the specified school," the ministry added.
