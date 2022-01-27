https://sputniknews.com/20220127/us-rejects-russias-security-demands-us-public-prefers-diplomacy-in-eastern-europe-1092542886.html

US Rejects Russia's Security Demands; US Public Prefers Diplomacy in Eastern Europe

US Rejects Russia's Security Demands; US Public Prefers Diplomacy in Eastern Europe

The US State Department has announced that it is rejecting Russia's itemized list of security demands. 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

US Rejects Russia's Security Demands; US Public Prefers Diplomacy in Eastern Europe The US State Department has announced that it is rejecting Russia's itemized list of security demands.

Andrew Korybko, Moscow-based American journalist and analyst, joins us to discuss the NATO border crisis. The US State Department has announced that it is rejecting Russia's itemized list of security demands. Also, President Biden has announced that he will not send troops to Ukraine.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. An F35C has crashed in the South China sea. Also, we discuss the Russia China strategic alliance.Dr. Aisha Jumaan, founder and president of the Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation, joins us to discuss Yemen. UN officials are warning of a record-shattering death toll for civilians in Yemen. Also, OXFAM is urging the UN security council to inject new urgency into the Yemen peace talks.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. President Biden has referred to Latin America as America's "front yard" in a continuance of Monroe doctrine imperialism. Also, Venezuela is challenging the impartiality of the UN.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has been holding talks with Russia regarding backing off missile and bombing attacks on Syria. Also, Lebanese politician Saad Hariri is leaving the political scene.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. There are reports that the Ethiopian government is open to diplomatic talks with Western-backed Tigray forces. Also, we discuss the coup in Sudan.Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss President Biden's support in Black America. As President Biden's poll numbers sink among Black Americans. Margaret Kimberley argues that his record suggests that he was never their ally.Dee Knight, DSA International Committee's Anti-War Subcommittee member and author of My Whirlwind Lives: Navigating Decades of Storms, soon to be published by Guernica World Editions, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Dee Knight joins us to discuss his article about the conflict. He provides a historical view of the conflict and argues that the US is to blame for the desperate economic and military situation in the war-torn nation. Also, we discuss recent polls that show most Americans have little taste for war over Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

