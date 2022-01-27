https://sputniknews.com/20220127/us-propaganda-campaign-against-russia-key-part-of-ukraine-tensions-1092540239.html

US Propaganda Campaign Against Russia Key Part of Ukraine Tensions

US Propaganda Campaign Against Russia Key Part of Ukraine Tensions

Texas Rejects Record Number of Mail-In Ballot Applications, What The West Wants In Burkina Faso, The Struggle Against Nuclear Weapons

US Propaganda Campaign Against Russia Key Part of Ukraine Tensions

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Palast, author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and investigative reporter, whose work you can find at gregpalast.com to discuss record rejections of mail-in ballot applications in Texas and the disproportionate impact on black and Latino urban voters, the false idea of the fraudulent voter that is behind this voter suppression efforts and the economic elite behind the idea, the long-standing trend around voter ID laws and how they punish poor voters, and the lack of action from the Biden administration in protection of voting rights.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Paul Pumphrey, Founding Board Member of Friends of The Congo to discuss the recent coup in Burkina Faso and the resource and economic interests that neocolonial actors have that could be aided by the coup, why nations like France would be interested in the political disruption in west Africa, coup leader Lt Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba’s ties to France, and the mainstream media’s distortion of the situation in West Africa as a problem of Islamist terrorism rather than exploitation from Western powers.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss the anniversary of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons becoming international law, the growing movement against nuclear proliferation, how geopolitics affects the campaign for denuclearization as major nuclear powers continue to refuse to ratify the prohibition, and the growing movement pushing the United States to disarm and end the threat of nuclear war.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror” to discuss escalating tensions with Russia over Ukraine and how it fits into the broader cold war narratives against China and Russia, how Russiagate set up the propaganda war that is playing out in the tensions over Ukraine, the accusation of alternative media that dares to challenge the Russiagate narrative as propaganda, and how the conflict over Ukraine and the broader cold war drive against Russia conveniently attempt to distract from the failures of the United States.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

