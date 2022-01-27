https://sputniknews.com/20220127/us-obsession-with-secrecy-destroys-trust-harms-national-security-intelligence-chief-says-1092559661.html

US Obsession With Secrecy Destroys Trust, Harms National Security, Intelligence Chief Says

US Obsession With Secrecy Destroys Trust, Harms National Security, Intelligence Chief Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US intelligence community’s system of classifying and withholding information erodes national security because it withholds far too... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-27T16:15+0000

2022-01-27T16:15+0000

2022-01-27T16:13+0000

us

intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092559636_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_75ff7d805c077bf0da4c7dc7f4bb043b.jpg

The current national classification system undermines national security and democratic goals and prevents the US government from sharing information in a timely manner with allies, policymakers and the US public, Haines wrote in a letter earlier in January to US Senators Ron Wyden and Jerry Moran, the Wall Street Journal reported.In October 2021, the two senators had requested information on the system of classification, which, they said, costs $18.5 billion per year to maintain, the report said.Haines' comments may signal an intention by the Biden administration to reform the classification process and make the operations of the US federal government far more transparent to the public in a bid to regain credibility and national trust, the report added.The US government's secret files are believed to contain billions of documents and their number is growing fast with more digital material, according to the report.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, intelligence