Three Police Officers Shot in Texas' Houston, Suspect at Large
Three Police Officers Shot in Texas' Houston, Suspect at Large
The circumstances of the incident are not clear at this time. The officers were shot near the 2100 block of McGowen Street, according to police. 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
Three Houston police officers were shot in the city on Thursday afternoon, and the gunman is still on the loose, police said.According to the statement, the shooter drove away in a white Mercedes, but there was no description of the perpetrator provided at the moment.
us, texas, shooting, houston police

Three Police Officers Shot in Texas' Houston, Suspect at Large

21:50 GMT 27.01.2022 (Updated: 21:58 GMT 27.01.2022)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The circumstances of the incident are not clear at this time. The officers were shot near the 2100 block of McGowen Street, according to police.
Three Houston police officers were shot in the city on Thursday afternoon, and the gunman is still on the loose, police said.
According to the statement, the shooter drove away in a white Mercedes, but there was no description of the perpetrator provided at the moment.
