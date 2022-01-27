https://sputniknews.com/20220127/three-police-officers-reportedly-shot-in-texas-houston-suspect-at-large--1092564281.html

Three Police Officers Shot in Texas' Houston, Suspect at Large

The circumstances of the incident are not clear at this time. The officers were shot near the 2100 block of McGowen Street, according to police. 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

Three Houston police officers were shot in the city on Thursday afternoon, and the gunman is still on the loose, police said.According to the statement, the shooter drove away in a white Mercedes, but there was no description of the perpetrator provided at the moment.

