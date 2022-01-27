https://sputniknews.com/20220127/this-trophy-would-be-closest-to-my-heart-mo-salah-targets-afcons-glory-as-egypt-reaches-quarters-1092548852.html

'This Trophy Would be Closest to My Heart': Mo Salah Targets AFCON's Glory as Egypt Reaches Quarters

'This Trophy Would be Closest to My Heart': Mo Salah Targets AFCON's Glory as Egypt Reaches Quarters

Like Lionel Messi, who had no international trophy to show on his resume before ending his long wait by winning the Copa America Cup with Argentina last year... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-27T09:17+0000

2022-01-27T09:17+0000

2022-01-27T09:17+0000

football

football

egypt

sport

lionel messi

liverpool

sputnik

premier league

triumph

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092550078_0:0:1957:1102_1920x0_80_0_0_e4b01b8f34649a23b57eb18d74bd7641.jpg

Egypt skipper Mohamed Salah has claimed that he's determined to win the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations for his country as capturing the trophy would fulfil his long-cherished dream.Once again, the 29-year-old footballer was in the thick of things in their Round of 16 encounter against Ivory Coast as his nerveless penalty sealed Egypt's spot in the quarter-finals of the competition on Wednesday night.After both sides failed to break the deadlock in regular time followed by a similar lull in extra time, the match moved to a penalty shoot-out.Even there, both teams were evenly matched. But the Elephants' dream of progressing through to the last 8 was broken by their own defender Eric Bailly, as his casual approach to the crucial penalty cost Ivory Coast dearly, with Egypt's substitute goalkeeper Mohamed Abo Gabal making the all-important save at 4-4.Salah, on the other hand, showed nerves of steel and felt no jitters whatsoever as he delivered the decisive spot-kick to secure Egypt's victory on penalties.And Salah, who has tasted immense success with Liverpool, leading them to the first Premier League and Champions League titles since joining the club in 2017, has now set his eyes on international glory. "Of course I want to win something with the national team. It's my country, what I love the most. This trophy for me would be completely different, would be the closest to my heart," Salah said after the Pharaohs' triumph. "We were close before to win this African Cup (in 2017), we gave it everything but we were not lucky to win it. But it's ok, now we are here in the new one. We have to fight for it, we have to give everything to win it and I'm sure the players have the same feeling," he concluded.Egypt will square-off against Morocco for a place in semifinals of the tournament on Sunday.

egypt

liverpool

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, egypt, sport, lionel messi, liverpool, sputnik, premier league, triumph, sport, sport, victory, african cup of nations, competition, egypt, tournament, win, football team, football legend, football star, mohamed salah, round of 16, lionel messi