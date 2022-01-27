https://sputniknews.com/20220127/they-are-gone-playboy-founders-widow-says-she-destroyed-his-trove-of-revenge-porn-1092538022.html

'They Are Gone': Playboy Founder's Widow Says She Destroyed His Trove of 'Revenge Porn'

Previously, former Playboy bunny Holly Madison reportedly alleged that “When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

Crystal Hefner, the 35-year old widow of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner who passed away in 2017, has apparently confirmed a claim made previously by former Playboy bunny Holly Madison who said that Hugh had a sizeable stash of “revenge porn”.Madison made this claim on the “Secrets of Playboy” documentary, saying that Hugh kept “all kinds of naked pictures” of women, allegedly to be available for use as blackmail material, MailOnline reports.Madison also noted, “When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women when we're wasted out of our minds”."And he would print out like eight copies for him and all the women, you pass them around," she added. "It was just gross."In response, Crystal tweeted that she found the "disposable camera photos" Holly mentioned."I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them. They're gone", she wrote, eliciting appreciative responses from a number of social media users.

