'They Are Gone': Playboy Founder's Widow Says She Destroyed His Trove of 'Revenge Porn'
Previously, former Playboy bunny Holly Madison reportedly alleged that "When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women...
Crystal Hefner, the 35-year old widow of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner who passed away in 2017, has apparently confirmed a claim made previously by former Playboy bunny Holly Madison who said that Hugh had a sizeable stash of “revenge porn”.Madison made this claim on the “Secrets of Playboy” documentary, saying that Hugh kept “all kinds of naked pictures” of women, allegedly to be available for use as blackmail material, MailOnline reports.Madison also noted, “When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women when we're wasted out of our minds”."And he would print out like eight copies for him and all the women, you pass them around," she added. "It was just gross."In response, Crystal tweeted that she found the "disposable camera photos" Holly mentioned."I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them. They're gone", she wrote, eliciting appreciative responses from a number of social media users.
02:51 GMT 27.01.2022
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for photos at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010.
Andrei Dergalin
Previously, former Playboy bunny Holly Madison reportedly alleged that “When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women when we're wasted out of our minds”.
Crystal Hefner, the 35-year old widow of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner who passed away in 2017, has apparently confirmed a claim made previously by former Playboy bunny Holly Madison who said that Hugh had a sizeable stash of “revenge porn”.
Madison made this claim on the “Secrets of Playboy” documentary, saying that Hugh kept “all kinds of naked pictures” of women, allegedly to be available for use as blackmail material, MailOnline reports.

"When I lived at the mansion, I was afraid to leave. Something that was always lingering in the back of my mind, I think since the very beginning, was that if I left there was just this mountain of revenge porn just waiting to come out", she said.

Madison also noted, “When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women when we're wasted out of our minds”.
"And he would print out like eight copies for him and all the women, you pass them around," she added. "It was just gross."
In response, Crystal tweeted that she found the "disposable camera photos" Holly mentioned.
"I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them. They're gone", she wrote, eliciting appreciative responses from a number of social media users.
