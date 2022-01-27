https://sputniknews.com/20220127/minnie-mouse-dresses-in-pants-to-become-symbol-of-progress-for-new-generation-1092543137.html

Minnie Mouse Dresses in Pants to Become 'Symbol of Progress for New Generation'

Well-known Disney cartoon character Minnie Mouse will be changing her usual outfit to wear a pair of pants for the first time this year.Disneyland Paris collaborated with Stella Nina McCartney, English fashion designer and daughter of English singer-songwriter Sir Paul McCartney, to dress Minnie Mouse in a deep blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit with a matching bow on her head.The look was inspired by Women’s History Month, which starts immediately after the anniversary celebration. McCartney noted that “Minnie has always had a special place” in her heart, as she shares the “same values.”The designer said that “this new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation.”

