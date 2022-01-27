Minnie Mouse Dresses in Pants to Become ‘Symbol of Progress for New Generation’

Well-known Disney cartoon character Minnie Mouse will be changing her usual outfit to wear a pair of pants for the first time this year.Disneyland Paris collaborated with Stella Nina McCartney, English fashion designer and daughter of English singer-songwriter Sir Paul McCartney, to dress Minnie Mouse in a deep blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit with a matching bow on her head.The look was inspired by Women’s History Month, which starts immediately after the anniversary celebration. McCartney noted that “Minnie has always had a special place” in her heart, as she shares the “same values.”The designer said that “this new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation.”
The famous Disneyland in Paris is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year with festivities beginning on March 6. The Disney-themed amusement park first opened to the public on April 12, 1992.
Well-known Disney cartoon character Minnie Mouse will be changing her usual outfit to wear a pair of pants for the first time this year.
Disneyland Paris collaborated with Stella Nina McCartney, English fashion designer and daughter of English singer-songwriter Sir Paul McCartney, to dress Minnie Mouse in a deep blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit with a matching bow on her head.
The look was inspired by Women’s History Month, which starts immediately after the anniversary celebration. McCartney noted that “Minnie has always had a special place” in her heart, as she shares the “same values.”
“What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!” McCartney told D23, the official Disney fan club.
The designer said that “this new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation.”