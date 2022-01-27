Registration was successful!
Israeli Knesset Speaker Addresses Bundestag in Hebrew on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Israeli Knesset Speaker Addresses Bundestag in Hebrew on Holocaust Remembrance Day
The date of Holocaust Remembrance Day is the anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation by Soviet troops during World War II. 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
On 27 January, which is observed internationally as Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israeli Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy addressed members of the German Bundestag in Hebrew, which is apparently a first-ever such occurrence.According to The Jerusalem Post, Levy asked the assembled MPs to“take additional Holocaust commemoration measures."Levy finished his address by recitingpart of the prayer (kaddish)“in memory of those who perished,” the newspaper adds.The Holocaust remembrance day is observed on the anniversary of the liberation of the infamous Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp by Soviet forces in 1945.
18:59 GMT 27.01.2022
© REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKEIsraeli speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levi speaks during a memorial ceremony commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, January 27, 2022.
Andrei Dergalin
The date of Holocaust Remembrance Day is the anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation by Soviet troops during World War II.
On 27 January, which is observed internationally as Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israeli Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy addressed members of the German Bundestag in Hebrew, which is apparently a first-ever such occurrence.
According to The Jerusalem Post, Levy asked the assembled MPs to“take additional Holocaust commemoration measures."
“We are called upon to preserve the memory, to ensure its commemoration for the eternity of humankind. But alongside the memory, we are also called upon to shape a vision from it,” he said. We are called upon to preserve hope, and to plan a future together – a future based on shared values and dreams. We must connect and empower our young people – the generation of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; the third and fourth generations and the generations to come, and guide them to join together forces and minds, to advance a future filled with inspiration; a future based on the values of democracy, freedom and tolerance, which are shared by Israel and Germany.”
Levy finished his address by recitingpart of the prayer (kaddish)“in memory of those who perished,” the newspaper adds.
The Holocaust remembrance day is observed on the anniversary of the liberation of the infamous Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp by Soviet forces in 1945.
