Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Workers Participate in Strike in Paris to Demand Pay Rise
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/indian-actress-shweta-tiwari-sparks-row-by-saying-god-measures-her-bra-size--video-1092555298.html
Indian Actress Shweta Tiwari Sparks Row by Saying God Measures Her Bra Size – Video
Indian Actress Shweta Tiwari Sparks Row by Saying God Measures Her Bra Size – Video
The 41-year-old actress is well-known for her performances in Hindi television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-27T14:08+0000
2022-01-27T14:08+0000
india
celebrity
actress
star
celebrity scandal
controversy
god
derogatory comments
celebrity gossip
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092556627_0:5:1029:585_1920x0_80_0_0_5af8a964cc6c10ea42dbf659e89c83d3.jpg
Indian actress Shweta Tiwari has landed in hot water after she said God measures her bra size while promoting her upcoming web series Show Stopper. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shweta jokingly said, "My bra size is being taken by ‘Bhagwaan’ [God]." Her comment was in reference to a "bar fitter" character from the series but it didn't go down well online, with scores of netizens blasting her for the quip. Police Probe OrderedTiwari's remark hasn't only caught the attention of the social media crowd; Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra has urged the police to investigate the case.Mishra posted a video clip in which he says in Hindi, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal city to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter."
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092556627_70:0:959:667_1920x0_80_0_0_35e10c60a72c9ac2f82da17feacf7c1e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, celebrity, actress, star, celebrity scandal, controversy, god, derogatory comments, celebrity gossip, india

Indian Actress Shweta Tiwari Sparks Row by Saying God Measures Her Bra Size – Video

14:08 GMT 27.01.2022
CC BY 3.0 / http://www.bollywoodhungama.com / Shweta Tiwari Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
CC BY 3.0 / http://www.bollywoodhungama.com / Shweta Tiwari
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The 41-year-old actress is well-known for her performances in Hindi television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.
Indian actress Shweta Tiwari has landed in hot water after she said God measures her bra size while promoting her upcoming web series Show Stopper. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shweta jokingly said, "My bra size is being taken by ‘Bhagwaan’ [God]."

Her comment was in reference to a "bar fitter" character from the series but it didn't go down well online, with scores of netizens blasting her for the quip.

Police Probe Ordered

Tiwari's remark hasn't only caught the attention of the social media crowd; Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra has urged the police to investigate the case.
Mishra posted a video clip in which he says in Hindi, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal city to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese