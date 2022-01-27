https://sputniknews.com/20220127/indian-actress-shweta-tiwari-sparks-row-by-saying-god-measures-her-bra-size--video-1092555298.html

Indian Actress Shweta Tiwari Sparks Row by Saying God Measures Her Bra Size – Video

Indian Actress Shweta Tiwari Sparks Row by Saying God Measures Her Bra Size – Video

The 41-year-old actress is well-known for her performances in Hindi television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-27T14:08+0000

2022-01-27T14:08+0000

2022-01-27T14:08+0000

india

celebrity

actress

star

celebrity scandal

controversy

god

derogatory comments

celebrity gossip

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092556627_0:5:1029:585_1920x0_80_0_0_5af8a964cc6c10ea42dbf659e89c83d3.jpg

Indian actress Shweta Tiwari has landed in hot water after she said God measures her bra size while promoting her upcoming web series Show Stopper. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shweta jokingly said, "My bra size is being taken by ‘Bhagwaan’ [God]." Her comment was in reference to a "bar fitter" character from the series but it didn't go down well online, with scores of netizens blasting her for the quip. Police Probe OrderedTiwari's remark hasn't only caught the attention of the social media crowd; Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra has urged the police to investigate the case.Mishra posted a video clip in which he says in Hindi, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal city to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter."

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, celebrity, actress, star, celebrity scandal, controversy, god, derogatory comments, celebrity gossip, india