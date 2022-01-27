https://sputniknews.com/20220127/indian-actress-shweta-tiwari-sparks-row-by-saying-god-measures-her-bra-size--video-1092555298.html
Indian Actress Shweta Tiwari Sparks Row by Saying God Measures Her Bra Size – Video
Indian Actress Shweta Tiwari Sparks Row by Saying God Measures Her Bra Size – Video
The 41-year-old actress is well-known for her performances in Hindi television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-27T14:08+0000
2022-01-27T14:08+0000
2022-01-27T14:08+0000
india
celebrity
actress
star
celebrity scandal
controversy
god
derogatory comments
celebrity gossip
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092556627_0:5:1029:585_1920x0_80_0_0_5af8a964cc6c10ea42dbf659e89c83d3.jpg
Indian actress Shweta Tiwari has landed in hot water after she said God measures her bra size while promoting her upcoming web series Show Stopper. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shweta jokingly said, "My bra size is being taken by ‘Bhagwaan’ [God]." Her comment was in reference to a "bar fitter" character from the series but it didn't go down well online, with scores of netizens blasting her for the quip. Police Probe OrderedTiwari's remark hasn't only caught the attention of the social media crowd; Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra has urged the police to investigate the case.Mishra posted a video clip in which he says in Hindi, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal city to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter."
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092556627_70:0:959:667_1920x0_80_0_0_35e10c60a72c9ac2f82da17feacf7c1e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
india, celebrity, actress, star, celebrity scandal, controversy, god, derogatory comments, celebrity gossip, india
Indian Actress Shweta Tiwari Sparks Row by Saying God Measures Her Bra Size – Video
The 41-year-old actress is well-known for her performances in Hindi television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.
Indian actress Shweta Tiwari has landed in hot water after she said God measures her bra size while promoting her upcoming web series Show Stopper. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shweta jokingly said, "My bra size is being taken by ‘Bhagwaan’ [God]."
Her comment was in reference to a "bar fitter" character from the series but it didn't go down well online, with scores of netizens blasting her for the quip.
Police Probe Ordered
Tiwari's remark hasn't only caught the attention of the social media crowd; Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra has urged the police to investigate the case.
Mishra posted a video clip in which he says in Hindi, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal city to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter."