Hunter Biden's Secretary Worked For Chinese Government, Report Says
2022-01-27T21:46+0000
2022-01-27T21:46+0000
Leaked emails from Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” have shown that his secretary was a former Chinese government researcher, according to a book released this week titled "Red Handed" by Peter Schweizer, Fox News reported on Thursday.Bao graduated from China's Tsinghua University after being granted a government scholarship and worked at the Chinese government’s National Development and Reform Commission as a research assistant.Later, she worked for a Shanghai-based investment firm, OneGate Capital, which was said to have ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to Schweizer. In 2017, she was hired by Hunter Biden to work as his secretary after the latter went into business with the secretary-general of Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC, Patrick Ho.Some emails from Biden’s laptop reportedly revealed that Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden’s brother James were working on acquisition deals with CEFC and that then-Vice President Joe Biden was aware of his son’s business with the Chinese company.Ho, who was described by Biden as the “spy chief of China,” was arrested in 2017 and sentenced in 2019 to three years in prison for international bribery and money laundering, according to the Justice Department. According to Schweizer, he tried to bribe “African officials as part of a ‘bold operation’ involving ‘channeling illicit payments to UN diplomats—via a network of middlemen, millionaires and suspected spies’."Earlier reports claimed that Hunter had a close relationship with Bao, who continued to work for him until 2018, when Biden cut ties with CEFC. She reportedly advised him on various questions and described him as the “most amazing boss.”The first reports about Biden's alleged ties with the Chinese energy giant appeared in 2020, when media obtained leaked data from Hunter’s laptop that he reportedly forgot in a repair shop. President Biden has repeatedly stated that he knew nothing about his son’s controversial overseas business dealings.
Hunter Biden came under fire after the New York Post leaked in 2020 information obtained from a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter. Reports suggested that the documents from the computer prove that Joe Biden used his position when he was vice president to help his son in business deals in Ukraine and China.
