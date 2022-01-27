https://sputniknews.com/20220127/howard-stern-meat-loaf-got-sucked-into-weird-fcking-cult-1092559931.html

Howard Stern: Meat Loaf Got Sucked Into 'Weird F*cking Cult'

Howard Stern: Meat Loaf Got Sucked Into 'Weird F*cking Cult'

27.01.2022

Following the death of famous singer and actor Meat Loaf, his stance on anti-COVID measures has come under scrutiny by American radio and television personality, comedian, and author Howard Stern.Previously, TMZ reported citing sources that Meat Loaf “became seriously ill with COVID” the week he died, while Page Six notes that last summer, the singer claimed that masks are useless and do not people from catching the coronavirus.Stern also expressed hope that the singer's family might step forward and say something in support of COVID vaccines.Meanwhile, British rock journalist and author Mick Wall trashed speculation linking Meat Loaf's death to his stance on masks and COVID vaccinations, insisting that such “ratsh*t stories” are “truly despicable and demonstrate again how low people have sunk since the pandemic became so divisive."

